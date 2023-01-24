Home

Diabetes Management: 4 Tips to Control Your Blood Sugar Levels Apart From Strict Diet

Diabetes Management: All of your body's organs might be impacted by diabetes. Manage your blood sugar levels as your primary objective to keep things simple.

Diabetes Management: What happens when a person has diabetes? In the simplest form, diabetes is brought on by high blood glucose or blood sugar levels. Diabetics need to cut back on sugar and processed foods while packing their meals with nutritious substitutes. Only your diet and a healthy lifestyle can assist you in keeping this health issue under control after using medications. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra says, “Although diet plays an important role in managing diabetes, you can hold the other factors in managing your diabetes.” The nutritionist shares four tips and tricks to control blood sugar levels naturally.

4 TIPS TO CONTROL YOUR BLOOD SUGAR LEVELS NATURALLY

Quality Sleep: Diabetes and sleep often go hand in hand. Decreased sleep is a risk factor for increased blood sugar levels. Even partial sleep deprivation over one night increases insulin resistance, which can in turn increase blood sugar levels. As a result, a lack of sleep has been associated with diabetes, a blood sugar disorder. Stress Management: If you’re stressed, the hormones your body produces in response to prolonged stress may cause a rise in your blood sugar level. Additionally, it may be harder to closely follow your usual diabetes management routine if you’re under a lot of extra pressure. Soluble Fibres: Increasing the amount of fibre in your diet can help you manage your diabetes. Soluble Fibre (Dal, oats, apple) can slow the absorption of sugar and help improve blood sugar levels. Vegetable Servings: When it comes to vegetables, people with diabetes should eat at least 4-5 servings a day. Vegetables are healthy, chock full of vitamins and minerals, and some give you much-needed fibre. Also, add at least one serving of vegetables with every meal.