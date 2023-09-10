Home

Diabetes Management: 5 Tips to Prevent Your Blood Sugar Hike And Maintain Glucose Level

Severe effects from persistently high blood sugar are often irreversible. A balanced diet, consistent exercise, and frequent monitoring can all help you manage your diabetes, though.

Diabetes Management: High blood sugar is a symptom of the metabolic disorder diabetes mellitus. Either your body doesn’t produce enough insulin or it can’t utilise the insulin it does produce efficiently. Diabetes-related high blood sugar left untreated can harm your kidneys, nerves, eyes, and other organs. However, you can safeguard your health by managing the disease with medication and a change in lifestyle. Award-winning nutritionist Lovneet Batra says, “We all know that keeping our blood sugar levels steady is crucial, not only for individuals with diabetes but for everyone striving for optimal health. Those sudden spikes can leave us feeling drained and can have long-term effects on our well-being.” The nutritionist talks about some key strategies that can help prevent those unwelcome spikes and maintain a balanced glucose level.

5 TIPS TO MAINTAIN YOUR BLOOD SUGAR LEVEL

Opt for foods with a low GI, as they are digested more slowly, resulting in a gradual release of glucose into the bloodstream. Exercise helps control blood sugar spikes by increasing the sensitivity of your cells to the hormone insulin. Choose foods rich in fibre, as it slows down glucose absorption, providing you with sustained energy levels. Incorporate foods rich in chromium and magnesium, as they play a role in carbohydrate metabolism and insulin sensitivity. Infuse your meals with the goodness of cinnamon and fenugreek. These spices are known to aid insulin sensitivity, contributing to stable blood sugar.

It might be difficult to maintain your blood sugar levels within the range advised by your doctor. That’s because a variety of factors can alter your blood sugar levels, sometimes inadvertently.

