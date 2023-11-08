Home

Diabetes Management: These 7 Leaves Can Help Lower Blood Sugar Levels Naturally

A diabetes-friendly diet can include various natural ingredients that help improve blood sugar levels. In this article, we will explore 7 leaves that provide valuable benefits for blood sugar control.

Diabetes is a chronic condition characterised by elevated blood sugar levels and requires careful management to maintain health and prevent complications. While medications play an important role in diabetes management, the impact of dietary choices cannot be overstated. In the world of diabetes care, the natural world offers a wealth of solutions and one such category of remedies is the leaves of various plants. These leaves, often used as culinary ingredients and herbal remedies, hold the potential to help improve blood sugar levels and contribute to better diabetes management.

GREEN REMEDIES FOR DIABETES MANAGEMENT

In this article, we will explore 7 leaves that provide valuable benefits for blood sugar control.

Bitter Gourd Leaves: Bitter Gourd, or bitter melon, is known for its anti-diabetic properties. Consuming bitter gourd leaves, either by including them in your diet or as a herbal remedy may help regulate blood sugar levels. Fenugreek Leaves: Fenugreek leaves, also known as methi leaves, are rich in soluble fibre and compounds that can aid in improving insulin sensitivity and reducing blood sugar spikes. Curry Leaves: Curry leaves are a staple in Indian cuisine and have been traditionally associated with diabetes management. They may help improve insulin function and control blood sugar levels. Neem leaves: Neem leaves are valued in Ayurvedic medicine for their potential to lower blood sugar. They can be consumed as an herbal tea or in various preparations to benefit diabetes management. Oregano Leaves: Oregano is a flavourful herb that contains antioxidants and compounds with potential blood-sugar-lowering effects. It can be used as a seasoning in dishes to add flavour and health benefits. Holy Basil Leaves: Holy Basil, also known as Tulsi, has been studied for its role in improving insulin sensitivity and reducing blood sugar levels. It can be consumed as an herbal tea or added to culinary dishes. Cilantro (Coriander) Leaves: Cilantro leaves have antioxidant properties that may assist in regulating blood sugar. They can be included in various dishes and salads to enhance flavour and provide potential health benefits.

Incorporating these leaves into your diet can be a part of your overall diabetes management plan. However, it’s essential to work with a healthcare professional or a registered dietitian to create a personalised meal plan that aligns with your specific needs and lifestyle. This plan should consider factors such as carbohydrate intake, portion control and other dietary choices.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.