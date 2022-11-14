Diabetes Myths Broken: Dispelling 7 Popular Myths on World Diabetes Day

Widely considered a disease that takes away joy and happiness from the patient’s life, several myths about diabetes that will leave you in shock.

Diabetes Myths Broken: Dispelling 7 Popular Myths on World Diabetes Day

According to the World Health Organization, diabetes alone is responsible for 2 per cent of the total deaths in India. Diabetes is a chronic health condition in which the blood sugar level becomes high. By not keeping it under the control, there can be risk of serious health conditions that can lead to high blood pressure, kidney disease and heart disease. Widely considered a disease that takes away joy and happiness from the patient’s life, several myths surround diabetes. Some of these are mere misconceptions while others are downright dangerous beliefs. By Sujata Sharma, Senior Dietitian and Nutritionist, BeatO cleared the cloud and bust some myths about diabetes! Read on!

7 Shocking Diabetes Myths That You Should Know:

1. Diabetes Gets Worse with Time: This is one of the most dangerous beliefs, especially for diabetic patients’ mental and physical health. Diabetes progresses and becomes worse only if you follow outdated ways to manage it on a day-to-day basis. Consult a diabetes educator and plan your personalized diabetes management regime to live a joyful life with diabetes.

2. Only Overweight People Get Diabetes: Thin People Don’t Although obesity is a major contributor to type 2 diabetes along with a person’s genetics, it is not the only cause. Age is definitely a concern as people aged 45 years and above have a higher risk of developing diabetes, especially if they follow a sedentary lifestyle. It is hence advised to test your blood sugars often if you are above 45 years. A family history of diabetes is the biggest risk for this condition, but this too can be managed by following a healthy and active lifestyle.

3. Eating Too Much Sugar Causes Diabetes: Excessive consumption of sugar can definitely trigger diabetes in people with pre-diabetes or other predispositions. Sugar overdose leads to weight gain which in turn can raise the risk of diabetes, but eating sugar is not a direct cause of diabetes.

4. People with Diabetes Have to Follow a Special Restricted Diet: Healthy diet suggestions are given to diabetics in order to help them eat the right amount of calories and carbs so as not to raise their glucose levels. But a diet for diabetes is no different from a healthy diet prescribed for any non-diabetic too.

A variety of fruits and vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, low-fat dairy products, and moderate amounts of healthy fats like those in canola oil and olive oil are what makes a healthy diet for a diabetic. They can also enjoy sweets when taken in consultations with an expert.

5. Diabetes Leads to Blindness, Amputations, Kidney Dysfunction

When blood glucose levels are well managed along with following a healthy diet and lifestyle pattern, consistently, diabetes-related complications can also be well managed. Only poorly controlled sugar levels result in serious complications like diabetes, retinopathy, neuropathy and nephropathy. You can get yourself checked and reduce the risks of retinopathy and neuropathy

6. Managing My Diabetes Is My Doctor’s Job

Diabetes demands ownership of the condition from the patient. Friends loved ones and your doctor will all support you by going out of their way. But the final onus lies on the person to take full responsibility for their condition and live a healthy, happy life with diabetes. Diet, exercise, and controlling stress are integral aspects of diabetes management, in fact, more important than medication.

7. Diabetes Will Project Visible Symptoms

Spikes in blood sugar levels seldom project visible symptoms, especially in cases of mild increases. However, more visible symptoms of diabetes include fatigue, excessive thirst, weight loss, sores that don’t heal, and more frequent urination.

Living with diabetes is no burden if one simply manages their daily diet, lifestyle and exercise regime. Regular monitoring of blood sugar levels using a compact smartphone glucometer is helpful in managing diabetes from the comfort of your home or office.