Diet plays an essential role in managing blood sugar levels. People who are diagnosed with diabetes should make sure that their diet, weight and lifestyle are in check. Experts believe a healthy diet rich in maximum nutrients, protein, low fat, calories can help in avoiding health complications associated with diabetes.

Well, one such ingredient that you should definitely add in your diet is onions. Onions are not only known for enhancing flavours but also helps in managing blood sugar levels. How? Lets find out

HOW ONIONS HELPS IN TREATING DIABETES?

As we all know, Onions are low in calories but quite rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that lowers the risk of several health conditions. Certain chemicals in onions may also help control blood sugar, according to some evidence. Quercetin, a flavonoid antioxidant found in high concentrations in onions, has been shown to alleviate diabetes symptoms.

Numerous studies suggest that the presence of sulphur compounds in onion bulbs has blood sugar lowering properties. Allium cepa, also known as the onion bulb, has a long history of medicinal use. Onions contain high amount of fiber, iron, vitamin C and other micronutrients that promotes health in several ways.

HOW MUCH ONIONS ONE SHOULD HAVE?

The American Diabetes Association (ADA) specifically recommends eating more non-starchy vegetables because they are low in calories and carbohydrates. According to the ADA, eating three to five servings of non-starchy vegetables, such as onions, per day is a good amount, with one serving equaling one-half cup cooked or one cup raw. “However, eating more than one cup cooked or two cups raw onions at a meal is likely to increase carbohydrate intake,” it says.