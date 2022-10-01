Diabetes is an emerging health problem that is characterized by high blood sugar levels. Therefore, people with diabetes should be particularly careful about what they eat. In order to control their blood sugar levels, they must be aware of the different macronutrients: carbohydrates, proteins, and lipids. In addition to being essential for the formation and development of our muscles and bones, proteins also have an essential role in the development of immunity and are essential components of numerous enzymes and hormones at the cellular level.

Diabetes affects approximately 422 million people worldwide, and diabetes is directly responsible for 1.5 million deaths each year. A recent study found that drinking a small amount of whey protein before meals can help people with type 2 diabetes control their blood sugar levels. Fitness and Nutrition Expert, Rohit Shelatkar reveals why proteins are essential for diabetics. Read on to know.

Why proteins are considered to be important?

• Protein helps to regulate blood sugar levels and can also help to reduce calorie intake.

• When consumed in the right amount, protein can help to balance blood sugar levels. It prevents spikes after meals

• Protein is essential for building and maintaining muscle mass

Foods that are good sources of proteins

• Foods like tuna, chicken, eggs, fatty fish, and avocados are good sources of proteins to include in one’s diet

Protein choices for vegetarians

For vegetarians foods like pulses, legumes, paneer, soya, tofu, nuts and seeds are excellent sources of proteins. The concept of high protein meal plans encourages adding protein-rich and low GI foods into the daily diet. Diet management is crucial for people suffering from diabetes.