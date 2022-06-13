According to a 2019 report, one in six people with diabetes in the world is from India. India is home to nearly 77 million diabetics – second only to China which has over 116 million diabetics. It is one of the diseases that is spreading like wildfire because of genetic hereditary factors, sedentary lifestyle and other things.Also Read - Want to Quit Smoking? Follow This Diet And Health Tips to Avoid Smoking

People often think that excessive intake of sugar and sweetened food lead to diabetes, the reality is our unbalanced lifestyle also plays a significant role in contributing to the condition of diabetes. The imbalanced sugar levels in the blood can adversely affect many organs of the body.

There are two types of diabetes, type 1 and type 2. The type 1 diabetes can be diagnosed during childhood whereas type 2 diabetes can be diagnosed at any age and more common in older population.

Like every other disease, diabetes to has signs and symptoms that you should watch out for. The early symptoms of this disease are common, and you can easily miss it.

According to a report in a Vanguard, a tingling sensation in hands and feet can be a sign of rising blood sugar in a Lagos-based man’s system.

Watch Out For 3 Signs of Diabetes