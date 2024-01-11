Home

Diabetes Subtle Symptoms: Neck Pigmentation and 5 Other Signs That Indicate Blood Sugar Imbalance

Diabetes symptoms may show up in different body parts and skin is one of them. Here are few subtle signs that may hint at disturbed blood sugar levels.

Diabetes Subtle Symptoms: Neck Pigmentation and 5 Other Signs That Indicate Blood Sugar Imbalance (Pexels)

Diabetes Symptoms: Our body always sends signals when something is not right. With the growing epidemic of diabetes across the globe, being more aware is imperative. In the era where living in a sedentary manner has become a way of life, consciously or unconsciously, one should pay more attention to their body. Our skin, weight, and eyes sometimes send subtle signs that may indicate an imbalance in our blood sugar levels.

During winter, insulin levels may spike. As temperature drops, there is added pressure on constricted arteries. Lack of oxygen can lead to false readings also at times. So, how do we identify early signs and symptoms of diabetes? Award-winning nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared few signs to watch out for and wrote, “Balanced blood sugar isn’t just about energy; it impacts your overall well-being and can play a significant role in diabetes prevention. Stay tuned for tips on managing blood sugar naturally and feeling your best daily!”

Here are a few subtle signs that may indicate the rising risk of diabetes.

DIABETES SYMPTOMS IN WINTERS: 5 SIGNS YOU SHOULD NOT IGNORE

Unexplained Weight Gain: Despite maintaining a balanced diet and active lifestyle, the pounds keep piling on. This could be an early indicator of insulin resistance, often linked to prediabetes. Neck Hyperpigmentation: Dark patches on the back of your neck might seem harmless, but they could be acanthosis nigricans, a skin condition associated with insulin resistance and diabetes. Skin Tags: Those small, flesh-colored growths on your skin? They might be linked to higher insulin levels. Mood Swings: Sudden irritability or mood swings unrelated to events? Fluctuating blood sugar levels can affect your mood. Brain Fog: Trouble concentrating or remembering things? Cognitive fog is a symptom often reported by individuals with diabetes or prediabetes.

Growing skin tags may be an indicator of rise in insulin levels or risk of type 2 diabetes. However, it may also happen due to other lifestyle factors as well.

DIABETES: LIFESTYLE TIPS TO MANAGE GLUCOSE SPIKE IN WINTERS

Hydration is the Golden Rule: It’s important to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day. Carrying small bottles of water or low-calorie electrolyte-replenishing sports drinks can help you avoid becoming dehydrated during physical activity. Aim for at least two liters of water per day. Have High Fiber Diet: Including plenty of high-fiber green leafy vegetables like cabbage, methi, palak, lauki, and bitter gourd in your diet can also help regulate blood sugar levels. Keep Yourself Warm: Exposure to cold temperatures can stress your body. Bundle up properly before stepping outside and ensure that your home is adequately heated. Monitor Blood Sugar Regularly: Check you glucose levels every day. Due to cold temperature, sometimes readings may vary due to less oxygen supply etc. Therefore ensure, your body temperature is normal and do regular checkups. Mindful Eating: The holiday season is tempting but sometimes self-restraint over treats can be the trick to keep your insulin level in check. Incorporate more leafy vegetables, winter specials like beetroot, carrot etc.

