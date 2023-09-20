Home

Diabetes is a growing concern in India. There are few symptoms and signs that start to appear in eyes and indicate that it is time to get checked. Here is all you need to know about diabetic retinopathy and how to prevent it.

Diabetes: 7 Major Symptoms That May Appear in Your Eyes

Diabetes Symptoms in Eyes: India is dealing with a diabetes epidemic with over a million people living with this metabolic disease. An ICMR-backed study published in the Lancet a few months ago revealed how there is a growing concern of diabetes in India and the graph is only increasing. Diabetes is a disease in which the blood sugars are increased due to defective insulin secretion or action. It is important to have awareness and a healthy lifestyle. Apart from the several diabetes symptoms, did you know that your eyes can also have indications that your glucose level is rising?

Yes, diabetic retinopathy is a condition where the retina is affected by high blood sugar. Diabetic retinopathy is a condition that affects the retina, which covers the posterior layer of the eye. It occurs when high blood sugar levels damage the blood vessels in the retina. This problem is common among diabetic patients and if not recognized and controlled on time, it can lead to eye problems, including loss of vision and blindness.

DIABETES: 7 MAJOR SYMPTOMS THAT OCCUR IN EYES

One of the challenges of diabetic retinopathy is that it often develops without noticeable symptoms in the early stages. However, as the condition progresses, symptoms may become more apparent. These symptoms may include:

Blurred vision: This is an initial symptom, in which there may be blurring of vision or having difficulty focusing on objects. Red or swollen eyes: Diabetic retinopathy can cause inflammation in the eyes, causing redness and swelling. Red and black retina: Diabetic retinopathy can result in red and black spots on the retina, which can affect vision. Floaters: Small spots or dark spots that appear to float in one’s field of vision. Dark or blank spots in your vision: As diabetic retinopathy worsens, blind spots may develop in the visual field. Poor colour vision: Colors may appear less vibrant or faded. Difficulty seeing at night: People with diabetic retinopathy often struggle with difficulty seeing at night.

Early intervention can help prevent further damage and preserve vision.

DIABETES: 5 TIPS TO PREVENT EYE HEALTH

Controlling Sugar level: In case of diabetes it is important to control sugar levels. For this, Sugar patients should take medicines as per the advice from a medical expert and follow a healthy diet.

In case of diabetes it is important to control sugar levels. For this, Sugar patients should take medicines as per the advice from a medical expert and follow a healthy diet. Regular exercise: Regular physical activity helps to control blood sugar levels. Doing yoga, walking, or other exercise can be beneficial for eye health.

Regular physical activity helps to control blood sugar levels. Doing yoga, walking, or other exercise can be beneficial for eye health. Good diet: Consume a diet rich in vegetables, fruits, whole grains, proteins, and reduce consumption of oily and fried food.

Consume a diet rich in vegetables, fruits, whole grains, proteins, and reduce consumption of oily and fried food. Quit smoking: Smoking can worsen diabetes-related complications, including diabetic retinopathy. Quitting smoking is a significant step towards protecting one’s vision.

Smoking can worsen diabetes-related complications, including diabetic retinopathy. Quitting smoking is a significant step towards protecting one’s vision. Early Detection through Regular Eye Test: Eye tests at regular intervals are a key to early detection and treatment of diabetic retinopathy. Even if one doesn’t have any symptoms it is still important to get the eyes checked at least once a year or if any symptoms are noticed.

Preventing diabetic retinopathy involves a combination of awareness, lifestyle changes and regular eye tests. By taking control of diabetes, making healthy choices, and taking care of eyes, sugar patients can greatly reduce the risk of developing this sight-threatening complication and ensure that vision remains clear and vibrant. Remember, early detection and intervention are the keys to success in the fight against diabetic retinopathy.

