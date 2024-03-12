Home

Diabetes Symptoms in Men: 6 Lesser-Known Signs of High Blood Sugar in Legs And Feet

Symptoms of Diabetes In Men: Here are 6 Unusual signs of high blood sugar levels that occur in your legs and feet, especially at night and in the morning.

Diabetes is a prevalent metabolic disorder characterised by high blood sugar levels, often associated with symptoms like increased thirst, frequent urination and sudden weight loss. However, the effects of diabetes can extend beyond these well-known signs, particularly in men. One area where high blood sugar levels can manifest uniquely is in the legs and feet. Understanding these lesser-known symptoms is vital for early detection and management of diabetes in men. In this article, we’ll dive into the subtly alarming signs of diabetes in men, particularly affecting the legs and feet. Read on!

6 OVERLOOKED SIGNS OF DIABETES AFFECTING MEN’S LEGS AND FEET

Persistent Tinging or Numbness: One of the early indicators of nerve damage due to diabetes is a persistent tingling sensation or numbness in the legs and feet. This sensation, often described as pins and needles, can be constant, signaling potential nerve damage caused by prolonged high blood sugar. Burning Sensation: Men experiencing a burning sensation, particularly in the soles of their feet, might be experiencing diabetic neuropathy. This discomfort can worsen at night and interfere with sleep, impacting overall quality of life if left unaddressed. Slow-Healing Wounds: High blood sugar can impair circulation and reduce the body’s ability to heal wounds efficiently. Men with diabetes may notice that cuts, sores, or blisters on their legs or feet can take longer to heal than usual. Neglecting these slow-healing wounds can increase the risk of infections and complications. Changes in Skin Texture: Diabetes can lead to changes in skin texture, making it appear dry, cracked or flaky. Proper moisturising and food care are essential to prevent complications like ulcers and infections. Leg Cramps: While leg cramps can have various causes, they are also linked to diabetes. Men with high blood sugar levels may experience frequent and severe leg cramps, especially during the night. These cramps can disturb sleep and affect daily activities if not managed effectively. Reduced Sensation: Diabetes-related nerve damage can result in reduced sensation in the legs and feet, making it difficult to detect injuries or discomfort. Men may inadvertently ignore signs of infection due to less sensitivity, increasing the risk of serious complications if left untreated.

Recognising these overlooked signs of diabetes in men’s legs and feet is crucial for timely intervention and effective management of the condition. Follow a healthy lifestyle and seek medical guidance upon observing such symptoms.

