Diabetes Symptoms: Why Blood Sugar Spikes in Winters? 5 Ways to Keep Insulin Levels in Check

Diabetes levels may fluctuate with changing season. During winters, there is a potential that your blood sugar may spike and here is show to manage it.

Diabetes is like an epidemic that has taken on the world. With already more than a million people living with this metabolic condition, it is imperative to have the necessary awareness and take action accordingly. Are you noticing a sudden fluctuation in your blood sugar level? With changing seasons, there could be a change in insulin levels in our bodies as well.

WHY DIABETES LEVEL SPIKE IN WINTER?

Winter is the season to be all cosy and comfy. As the temperature drops, one may tend to get more lazy. The rate of exercise also decreases and people tend to savour more comfort food during the winter season. Gajar ka halwa, sarso ka saag and butter-layered paranthas can be hard to resist. Therefore, this season change poses a challenge.

Extreme cold conditions may affect your glucose levels, it may also lead to false readings. Due to less oxygen supply and constricted blood vessels, there could be false reading as well. Diabetes management also depends a lot on lifestyle changes. Winters tend to make us slow and lethargic and calorie-laden winter comfort food may rise your sugar levels.

Skipping workouts, changing food habits, and increasing calories, are a few reasons behind the rise in glucose level in the body.

DIABETES TIPS FOR WINTERS

Stay Active in Winters: Do not skip on workout session. With winter, people may already be under stress, and have more calorie intake. Hence, it is important to practises exercises or yoga for atleast 20 minutes a day. Apart from ti, try to stay physically active so that there is a proper movement in the body. Monitor Blood Sugar Regularly: Check you glucose levels every day. Due to cold temperature, sometimes readings may vary due to less oxygen supply etc. Therefore ensure, your body temperature is normal and do regular check ups.

Mindful Eating: The holiday season is tempting but sometimes self-restraint over treats can be the trick to keep your insulin level in check. Incorporate more leafy vegetables, winter specials like beetroot, carrot etc. Keep Yourself Warm: Exposure to cold temperatures can stress your body. Bundle up properly before stepping outside and ensure that your home is adequately heated. Manage stress effectively: Engage in activities such as meditation, deep breathing exercises, or spending quality time with loved ones to reduce stress.

