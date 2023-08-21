Diabetes Symptoms: Why Does Your Blood Sugar Levels Spike in The Morning?

Home

Diabetes Symptoms: People with diabetes shouldn't hurry to have breakfast right away since their blood sugar levels are at their highest in the morning.

Diabetes Symptoms: Diabetes is a metabolic condition in which the body either produces insufficient amounts of or no insulin. When it comes to diabetes, when you eat is just as important as what you eat in determining how your blood sugar levels change throughout the day. For example, the timing of your breakfast is critical for managing your diabetes since having the day’s most important meal at the wrong time might impact your blood sugar levels and increase your risk of developing various problems.

Your body is ensuring you have enough energy to wake up and start the day by increasing your blood sugar. Your body may not produce enough insulin to neutralize these hormones if you have diabetes. Your sugar levels may be excessively high the next morning as a result, upsetting the delicate balance you work so hard to maintain.

Even when the disease is adequately managed, a person may still have blood sugar increase in the morning. There are three primary reasons why blood sugar levels are high in the morning:

The Dawn Phenomenon: The term ‘dawn phenomenon’ describes times of hyperglycemia that take place in the early morning. The fluctuation in blood sugar levels is brought on by the body’s hormonal processes. Waning Insulin Levels: Different insulins function at varying rates and for varying amounts of time. When they are most productive, most kinds are at their peak. The impact of insulin starts to diminish after the peak. People may need to alter their basal insulin and increase the dosage if they observe their blood glucose level rising overnight. The Somogyi Effect: The Somogyi effect, also known as rebound hyperglycemia, is one more factor that some scientists suspect may contribute to elevated blood sugar levels in the morning. According to this notion, episodes of late-night hypoglycemia, or low blood sugar, are followed by an increase in blood sugar levels. This could happen if someone takes too much insulin or doesn’t eat enough before night.

Diabetes sufferers must be aware that their blood sugar levels may increase in the morning and must seek treatment if this happens.

People are urged to make lifestyle changes that can aid in illness management in addition to taking medication. Exercise, a healthy diet, managing stress, and getting enough sleep are all variables that can keep diabetes under control.

