Diabetes Tips: 5 Ways to Control Blood Sugar Spike During Wedding Season

Diabetes control is a must even during the wedding festivities, especially in the winter season. Here is how one can manage and control glucose level spike.

Diabetes is a metabolic condition that millions of Indians are suffering and counting. This is the season of joy and weddings! It is that time of the year when wedding bells are ringing all around. While prepping for all the outfits and celebrations, it is important to plan your meals too. Diabetes management during marriage festivities is important as well. While enjoyment is important , taking care of health is equally important, especially given the sedentary lifestyle we already live in. Type 2 diabetes has become a common ailment.

The gala dinners and fried delicacies can be hard to resist. With meetha, pakwan, chaat-pakodhe all around, maintaining a healthy lifestyle idea often goes for a toss. However, especially during winter months, it is all the more imperative to regulate blood sugar levels.

During the inter-season, insulin levels are more likely to spike. Extreme cold conditions may affect your glucose levels, it may also lead to false readings. Due to less oxygen supply and constricted blood vessels, there could be false readings as well. Diabetes management also depends a lot on lifestyle changes. Winters tend to make us slow and lethargic and calorie-laden winter comfort food may rise your sugar levels.

Skipping workouts, changing food habits, and increasing calories, are a few reasons behind the rise in glucose level in the body.

DIABETES TIPS TO CONTROL INSULIN SPIKE AMID WEDDING SEASON

Monitor Glucose Levels: Check your glucose levels every day. Due to cold temperatures, sometimes readings may vary due to less oxygen supply etc. Therefore ensure, your body temperature is normal and do regular checkups even amid wedding fervour. Mindful Eating: The wedding season is tempting but sometimes self-restraint over treats can be the trick to keep your insulin level in check. Incorporate more leafy vegetables, winter specials like beetroot, carrot etc. Try to maintain a balance of fibre and proteins. Quick Workouts and Stay Active: While exercising can be super challenging during all the functions, try to stay active, brisk walk, walk after meals or start the day with 20 minutes of yoga to keep diabetes levels in check. While this requires an extra push for the day, it will be all worth it when your sugar level doesn’t spike and you can stillcontinue to enjoy the celebrations. Keep Yourself Warm: Exposure to cold temperatures can stress your body. Bundle up properly before stepping outside and ensure that your home is adequately heated. Yes, all our fashion ga,es are peaking during this time, but ensure to keep the body warm enough if you live with diabetes. Manage stress effectively: Weddings can be extremely stressful. Engage in activities such as meditation, deep breathing exercises, or spending quality time with loved ones to reduce stress.

Celebrations does not just means going all out on fitness regime. While bit of cheating is fine and maybe unavoidable, keeping glucose levels in check, epecially during winters is even more important. Follow just few basic of diabetes management and enjoy the wedding carnival as well.

