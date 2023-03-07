Home

Diabetes Tips For Holi 2023: 5 Ways To Manage your Blood Sugar Levels During Festive Season

Diabetes Tips For Holi 2023: Festive season makes it all the more irresistible to not hog on sweets and beverages but health is important.

Diabetes Tips For Holi 2023: Holi Hai!! Yes, the festival of colours is finally here. Household kitchens are bustling right now with some preparing Holi special foods, sweets and beverages. A time to regale in sweets and delicacies, this is also the time to keep a check on the blood sugar levels specially if your diabetic. Holi food indulgences are simply irresistible when there is delicious gujiya, lip-smacking kachoris, cooling dahi bhalla served on platter. But, it is important to prevent the overindulgence and take care of blood-glucose level.

Here simple ways to regulate your blood sugar level during Holi

Sugar Alternatives: Are you someone who simply cannot resist the sweets but unfortunately need to check your diabetes? Well, there are always certain alternatives to sugar than can be used instead for preparations. Natural sweetener like Stevia is one option to use in sweets. Use skimmed milk instead of full fatted milk, and natural sweeteners like jaggery over sugar or other artificial sweeteners. You can also add dates, raisins, figs (anjeer) or fruits to sweeten your desert. Timely Medicines: Taking medicines on time is extremally important for diabetic people. Festive season can act as a catalyst to spike sugar levels during festive time. Stay Hydrated :Consuming enough fluids is always a good practise. It will also help in cleansing the gut and will give you a feeling of fullness, so you will eat less junk food. You can also switch to natural beverages like coconut water, lemonade or milk for refreshment. Physical Exercise: Whether it’s a normal day or a day of festivities, physical activity is of utmost importance. Especially if you’re a diabetic, being active makes your body more sensitive to insulin, which helps manage your diabetes. Keep your body active and compensate for the extra calories consumed. Avoid Fried Food, Aerated Drinks: It goes without saying that super oily, fried stuff should be avoided to keep the blood sugar levels in check. Instead of fried gujiya one can try a baked gujiya as a better alternative. Try snacking on nuts and do not give in to every single craving. We know it’s hard. Also, avoid soda and aerated drinks as hey lead to increased sugar levels.

With proper plans, and a good discipline in diet even people with diabetes can enjoy the festival of colours in their own ways.

Happy Holi!

