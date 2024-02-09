Home

Diabetes Type Causes Symptoms: 5 Risk Factors That May Spike Glucose in Children

Diabetes is now being termed as an 'epidemic' with over a million people living with it and counting. It has slowly becoming a common occurrence in children as well.

Diabetes is becoming nothing short of an epidemic. Millions are living with it and the count is only rising. While these conditions once were regarded, mostly, a concern as we age, now more incidences in children are also being recorded. and when the body is not functioning right, it will always drop hints. There are signs we need to catch as timely treatment can help better manage it.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Type 2 diabetes affects how your body uses sugar (glucose) for energy. It stops the body from using insulin properly, which can lead to high levels of blood sugar if not treated. Over time, type 2 diabetes can cause serious damage to the body, especially nerves and blood vessels.

DIABETES TYPE 2 SYMPTOMS: 5 RISK FACTORS

Obesity: Excessive weight gain can lead to several health complications and diabetes type 2 is one of them. When the fat gets accumulated around the abdomen, it makes insulin resistance difficult and managing blood sugar also be difficult. Gestational Diabetes: When moms-to-be suffer from diabetes during pregnancy, i.e gestational diabetes, it puts the child at risk of developing diabetes type 2. Family History: Genetics are always at play. If there is a family history of developing diabetes, the risk increases. Sometimes, genes can affect insulin resistance and glucose metabolism. Eating Habits: Dietary choices play a pivotal role in overall health. Poor diet choices like highly processed foods, sugary beverages increase risk of diabetes in children. Consuming excessive amount of refined carbs often leads to weight gain and diabetes. Lazy Lifestyle: Sedentary lifestyle is a major contributor in developing health problems. Lack of physical activity increases risk of diabetes type 2 in kids. Engaging in regular exercises improves insulin sensitivity and helps better manage blood sugar

As per WHO, “Type 2 diabetes is often preventable. Factors that contribute to developing type 2 diabetes include being overweight, not getting enough exercise, and genetics. Early diagnosis is important to prevent the worst effects of type 2 diabetes. The best way to detect diabetes early is to get regular check-ups and blood tests with a healthcare provider.”

Thirst, frequent urination, persistent fatigue, unexplained weight loss, and mood swings are common signs and symptoms of diabetes. In case of long persistence of few of these symptoms combined, it is better to get a health check up done.

During the growing years, it is important to keep a check on lifestyle habits. During times when sedentary culture has become a part of life for many, it is essential keep children’s diet, lifestyle and exercises in regulation to avoid developing any sort of medical complication.

