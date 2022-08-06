415 million in the world are suffering from diabetes. These include men, women, and children from all races. One of the most important things that most people often ignore or are not aware of is diabetic foot care. Abnormal high blood sugar levAlso Read - Diabetes Symptoms: How Your Skin Can Warn You Before It's Too Late to Reverse Diabetes!

els commonly cause liver and kidney problems, but did you know they can also cause problems with your feet? High blood sugar levels increase the risk of nerve damage (diabetes-related neuropathy), circulation problems, and foot injuries. It is possible for your feet to become numb. Diabetic foot problems and care by Dr. Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist and Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics shares signs and symptoms for diabetic foot problems and how to take care of them

Being diabetic reduces the blood flow to your feet causing nerve damage that takes away the feeling in your feet. This condition is calling diabetic neuropathy. Since you cannot sense the pain, even a minor injury can become very serious. Also Read - World Diabetes Day 2021: 6 Ways How Diabetes Can Affect Women's Health

Serious signs and symptoms of diabetic-related neuropathy

The common symptoms are pain, burning, tingling and numbness in legs and feet. Difficulty in injury healing and resistance to infection because of hindered blood flow. The blood vessels become narrow and hard, and blood does not flow the way it should. Foot ulcers that affect the ball of the foot or under the big toe. They should be shown to the doctor immediately even if they do not hurt. Foot deformities that change the shape of the feet. Gangrene that causes decay and death of tissue and might raise the need of amputation. Skin changes such as dryness, cracks, damage to heels, scaling, broken skin between toes, peeling Calluses because of high pressure areas under the foot. These calluses and corns can turn into ulcers if not treated in time.

You can also lower your risk of diabetes-related foot problems by doing the following: