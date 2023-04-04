Home

Diabetes can not only impact your liver but even your kidneys. Yes, you have heard it right! Diabetes is one of the significant factors behind the occurrence of kidney disease. Read on to know more about the red flags and treatment of it.

Diabetic Kidney Disease: 8 Warning SIGNS Your High Blood Sugar Can Seriously Damage The Kidneys

Diabetic nephropathy is a common occurrence owing to unmanaged type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes and is also referred to as diabetic kidney disease. Diabetic kidney disease takes a toll on the kidneys’ ability to perform the function of excluding waste products and extra fluid from your body. Ultimately, the condition damages the kidneys’ filtering process. Thus, high blood sugar levels are known to damage the kidneys. Timely intervention may slow the progression of the disease and lower the risk of severe complications. Kidney disease can also progress to kidney failure, also called end-stage kidney disease, and one will bed dialysis or a kidney transplant.

Signs And Symptoms

One having diabetic kidney disease can exhibit signs and symptoms such as uncontrolled blood pressure, too much protein in the urine, swelling of feet, ankles, hands, or eyes, constant urge to urinate, confusion or difficulty concentrating, breathing problems, poor appetite, nausea, vomiting, constant itching, and fatigue. 20-30% of diabetic kidney disease patients don’t develop any symptoms, hence a frequent monitoring of blood and urine tests will help your diagnose the disease as soon as possible.

Risk Factors

One with diabetes who smokes, fails to stick to healthy eating practices, eats sodium-rich food, obesity, has high cholesterol, is unable to exercise, has heart disease, or even has a family history of kidney disease can be susceptible to kidney problems.

Treatment

Take medication recommended by the doctor only. Do not skip the medication at all. Apart from medication, one is also advised to follow a well-balanced lifestyle. Check your blood pressure levels regularly, take medication for high blood pressure which can raise the risk of kidney disease, maintain an optimum weight, exercise daily and eat a nutritious diet and avoid salty foods, cut down on smoking and alcohol, and go for regular health check-ups, follow-ups, and screenings as recommended by the doctor. Stress can also lead to abnormal blood sugar and blood pressure levels. Hence, you will have to stay stress-free by doing yoga and meditation. Also, do other activities of your choice such as listening to music, gardening, learning a new skill, reading books, or taking up any hobby which you like. It is the need of the hour to adopt healthy lifestyle changes to control diabetes which can cause kidney disease. Those with diabetes should opt for regular screening for kidney disease.

(Inputs: By Dr. Puneet Bhuwania, Consultant Nephrologist & Transplant Physician at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road)

