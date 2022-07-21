If you are a person having diabetes, you need to be extremely careful with your diet. The diet should consist of foods that have a low glycemic index. Glycemic Index is a measure of how quickly a food item can make sure blood sugar levels rise.Also Read - Fasting Tips For People With Diabetes During Ramadan

BeatO's Senior Diabetes Care Coach & Nutritionist Sujata Sharma says " Glycemic index is determined by how fast the carbohydrates get broken down in your system. Different carbohydrates have a different rate of breaking down in your digestive system. Foods which are high in fibre and protein, usually have a low glycemic index. Foods which have a high GI, get digested quickly and have a tendency to quickly raise your blood sugar levels."

A certain value is assigned to every food item which will help you decide which food items should you include in your diabetes diet. We have curated an Indian, low GI diet plan, just for you-

Low GI Meal Plan

Breakfast: Your breakfast should be nutritious and also give you the right amount of energy required for you to start your day. You can have scrambled eggs with sauteed vegetables. Along with that, you can have buttermilk with flax seeds. For sauteed vegetables, you can use a mix of three to four non-starchy vegetables such as mushroom, french beans, broccoli, capsicum, tomatoes, etc.

Lunch: Your lunch should be a hearty meal that can consist of high fiber vegetables and protein. For that you can have Palak Paneer with low carb Roti. You can also have a side of sauteed cabbage or Radish Raita. Vegetables are a good source of fiber and contain phytochemicals which help fight diseases. You should ensure that you have a generous serving of vegetables in your diabetes diet.

Evening Snack: For an evening snack, you can have a cup of green tea with mixed nuts and oil seeds. Herbal teas have anti-inflammatory properties and can help you detoxify your body. You can also add lemongrass, ginger and cinnamon to add that extra flavor to your herbal teas. They can also help in boosting your immunity.

Dinner: You should make sure that you do not overindulge when it comes to your dinner. You should keep the portion size in mind. You can have chicken curry with low carb roti. You can also include a cucumber-carrot salad. Vegetarians can go for paneer tikka with a green salad. For a lighter meal, you can go for a mixed vegetable soup.

This low GI diabetic diet might be suitable for a majority of people, but you need to make sure that you consult your doctor or health coach if you have any doubts about what you can or cannot include. Some foods raise your blood sugar level more quickly than the others and therefore, they should be avoided.

While you may eat all the right food items as a part of your diabetic diet, it isn’t enough if you wish to keep your blood glucose levels under control. You should also have a workout regime and monitor your sugar levels on a regular basis. It is only when you know your sugar level, you will be able to optimise your diet and lifestyle.