Most people report feeling low or depressed at some point of time. As a temporary solution, one tends to binge on junk and sugar-laden foods to feel good. This can take a toll on overall health and well-being. It's important to choose healthier alternatives for lifting mood and fighting off depression. Although there's no particular diet to treat depression, consuming certain foods can help manage symptoms. As per research getting nutrients from these wholesome foods is more effective than taking supplements. Aman Puri, Founder of Steadfast Nutrition suggested 5 foods that can help you manage depression.
5 Foods That Could Actually Help You Fight Depression
Depression is a mental illness. For that your body needs to consume food that are actually benefical for your mind. So, to keep your brain healthy and positive, here are five foods that you should consume daily.
Also Read - Mental Health Diet: 5 Foods You Must Avoid That Cause Depression
- Antioxidant-rich foods: Antioxidants can improve the function of brain cells by lowering oxidative stress caused by free radicals. Foods that are naturally high in antioxidants include all types of berries, apricots, broccoli, sweet potato, carrots, peaches, kiwi, grapefruit, bell peppers, nuts, and seeds.
- Tryptophan-rich foods: Tryptophan is an essential amino acid that helps in the production of the feel-good hormone, serotonin. Tryptophan-rich foods include chicken, turkey, tuna, oats, and milk.
- Walnuts: Walnuts are a good source of healthy omega-3 fatty acids, which support brain function and significantly help improve symptoms of depression. Walnuts are also anti-inflammatory and are useful in fighting symptoms of stress, anxiety, and depression.
- Dark leafy greens: Leafy greens are extremely important as they contain a good amount of vitamins, including A, C, E, and K and minerals such as sodium, potassium, iron, calcium, and magnesium, among others. Green leafy vegetables are nutrient-dense and thus help in boosting immunity, brain cell function and in fighting inflammation.
- Chia seeds: Chia seeds are loaded with a number of nutrients such as iron, calcium, protein, healthy fats, and B vitamins— all of which are good for boosting mental health. Including chia seeds in your daily diet can ensure an optimal functioning of neurotransmitters. Chia seeds also help in the production of serotonin in the body which helps enhance mood. Omega-3 fatty acids in chia seeds can help lower the chances of depression and anxiety. One can sprinkle a tablespoon or 15 grams of chia over their curd or blend these seeds with other ingredients for making a shake or a smoothie.