Coke and other sugary sodas are high in sugar and calories and can cause a variety of health problems. People drink diet coke because it is advertised as a soda with no sugar or calories. Is diet soda really a better option? The answer is NO. Here are a few reasons why you should stop drinking diet coke right now.

5 Side Effects of Diet Coke That You Should Know

Impairs kidney function: Kidneys play an important role in removing harmful toxins from the body and detoxifying the blood. Diet Coke, when consumed in large quantities, can cause kidney problems such as kidney stones . If you drink more than two Diet Coke cans in a day, your kidneys' function may suffer.

Increases Weight: You may believe that diet coke has no calories, as it has word 'diet' in it. As per experts, its a complete myth and as per studies those who consumed diet soda frequently over a decade had a 70 percent larger waist circumference than those who did not consume diet soda.

Harmful For Teeth: Because diet coke is acidic in nature, it can harm your teeth by dissolving tooth enamel. The more you consume diet coke, the more you are likely to develop tooth decay, missing teeth, and a filling.

Raises Cholesterol levels: Another major Diet Coke side effect is an increase in blood cholesterol levels. Having higher than normal LDL cholesterol levels increases the risk of developing stroke and heart disease.

Causes Dehydration: If you are thirsty, Diet Coke should not be your beverage of choice. One of the ingredients is caffeine, which is a diuretic and causes dehydration. As a result, it is recommended that you quench your thirst with water or herbal tea rather than diet coke.