Even while diet cokes and diet sodas are often thought to be less unhealthy than normal cokes, they are harmful to your health. Here is why you should STOP drinking diet coke right away:

Diet Coke Side Effects: 5 Reasons Why You Should Stop Consuming This So-Called Healthy Drink

Diet Coke Side Effects: Coca-Cola and other sugary drinks are high in calories and sugar, which can lead to a number of health problems. Due to its advertising as a cola with no sugar or calories, many choose diet coke. Is diet soda truly a better choice? In actuality, NO. Even while diet soda and coke don’t include sugar, they do contain other unhealthy ingredients. Here are a few justifications for quitting diet coke immediately.

5 SIDE EFFECTS OF DRINKING DIET COKE EVERYDAY

Weight Gain: You may think that diet coke will not add to the calorie count but it will not help you to shed weight. According to a study conducted by the University of Texas, the circumference of the waist of those who consumed diet soda frequently over a decade was 70 per cent more than those who did not consume diet soda. Heart Attack: Research has shown that drinking diet soda regularly can increase the risk of heart attack and stroke. The study included 2000 people for more than 10 years. Artificial Sweeteners: Diet Coke is free of sugar and instead of sugar artificial sweeteners are used to make the beverage sweet. One of the artificial sweeteners is aspartame, which is linked to more than 90 side effects including chronic fatigue, headache and depression. Dangerous Chemicals: Instead of caramel, diet soda or coke adds caramel colouring. Heat is used to combine sulfites with ammonia to produce caramel colouring. These two substances when heated produce well-known carcinogens as their byproducts. Studies on mice and rats revealed that the compounds can result in thyroid, lung, and liver tumours when consumed in high concentrations. Brittle Bones: According to research by Tufts University, any soda worsens osteoporosis. The study revealed that the bone mineral density among women drinkers was 4 per cent less than those who drank healthier beverages.

People frequently consume large amounts of junk food and are tempted to drink coke or diet coke. If you want to maintain your health, it is best to limit your beverage intake to water and fresh fruit juices.

