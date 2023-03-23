Home

Diet For Changing Season: 6 Superfoods to Include in Your Spring Diet Right Away

The drastic change in weather has entailed an increasing spread of flu infections and one of the best ways to shield ourselves is to keep a check on our diet.

These days there is a wildfire-like spread of flu infection, COVID virus in the country. Everyday news cases are being logged and there is an uptick of COVID-19 and H3N2 cases. This time, there has been a drastic weather change with people wearing jacket one day and then switching on fans the next. Also, during this time, due to this change, there is usually a rise of flu infections. So how do we shield ourselves? The best way is to adhere to protocols like hand sanitisation, mask up, avoiding crowded places, increasing intake of fluids, and focusing on immunity-boosting food. While there is a long list of superfoods, there are a few that award-winning nutritionist Loveneet Batra shared on her Instagram post. The colours of spring have also brought the monochrome of misery of infections like cough and cold.

So, here are some foods that can keep you healthy and protect you from seasonal ailments.

Moong Sprouts: The sprouting process itself enhances the vitamins and minerals. As a result, sprouts are rich in magnesium, phosphorus, manganese, and vitamin K. It also increases antioxidants – in sprouts. Antioxidants like copper, iron and zinc are known to improve the body’s defence against diseases and bacteria. Vitamin C Rich Food: Our body does not produce Vitamin C on its own, and hence it becomes more important that we intake foods that are rich in the vitamin C (orange/amla/bell pepper/tomato/cruciferous vegetables), especially in change of season Yogurt: The ‘good bacteria’ in fermented probiotics and natural sources like yogurt naturally help give a boost to your immunity, thereby improving your ability to stay safe, this flu season. Garlic: A natural chemical ingredient called allicin in garlic has amazing antibacterial and anti-fungal properties, that can help fight bacteria and viruses, and therefore reduce your risk of catching a cold or flu. Papaya: Papaya, this fruit improves digestion due to its high fibre content and enzyme papain. It is also rich in vitamin C which helps enhance immunity. Drumsticks: High on vitamin C and antioxidants, drumstick helps to combat common cold, flu and stave off several common infections. Drumstick blessed with a richness of essential B vitamins like thiamine, riboflavin, niacin, and vitamin B12 plays a crucial role in stimulating the secretion of digestive juices and helps in the smooth functioning of the digestive system.

