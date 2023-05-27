Home

Diet For Children: 6 Nutritional Requirements of Kids Every Parent Should Be Aware Of

A well-balanced diet plays a crucial role in overall growth, boosting immunity, and preventing health problems.

Mobile games, accessibility to the internet ad junk food has changed lifestyle of everyone drastically, especially children. Kids go all out and play together but on mobile games. Internet has become their social ground and that is not a healthy practise. With the sort of junk food intake, reduced physical activity and long hours of screen time, kids nutritional needs get ignored. The sedentary lifestyle is not just a thing of adults but has seeped into the lives of children too. So, how do we maintain that nutritious value? First and most important things to comprehend what nutrients, what vitamins and what lifestyle tweaks are necessary.

Shedding light on the importance of nutrition exclusively with india.com, Dr. Swati Ramamurthy, Head –R & D, Herby Angel said, “Parents should be aware of the essential nutrient needs for their kids. From food to games, there is a combination of many things that together may work towards the benefits Proper nutrition is fundamental for physical and mental development in children. A well-balanced diet plays a crucial role in overall growth, boosting immunity, and preventing health problems. Moreover, good nutrition is critical for sharpening minds while keeping them active and energetic throughout the day.”

6 Ways to Balance Nutrition in Kids

Balanced Diet: Give your children well-balanced meals 4-5 times a day with a mix of grains, legumes, vegetables, and fruits that contain carbohydrates, proteins, iron, calcium, and healthy fats. This ensures that children receive a range of nutrients necessary for boosting their development. Also, Hydration is the Key: Encourage your child to drink enough water throughout the day and limit sugary beverages to prevent dehydration. In addition to this, include foods that have high water content and nutritional value like watermelon, muskmelon, cucumber, coconut water, litchis, grapes, etc. Cut down on junk : Introduce kids to healthy and tasty snacking options at a young age. Encourage the consumption of nutrient-dense foods rather than empty-calorie snacks. Choose fruits, vegetables, whole grains, cereals, and pulses over processed meals, carbonated beverages, unhealthy junk foods, and sugary items. Nutrient-dense foods provide important vitamins, minerals, and fiber, while minimizing the intake of unsaturated fats and added sugars. Include omega 3 fatty acids for the brain: APA, ALA, & DHA, along with Magnesium, Vitamin B complex, play a very important role in the cognitive development of a child. Make sure these are adequately present in your little one’s diet. Cod liver oil is a great source of Omega-3 fatty acids. Introduce roasted walnuts, soaked almonds, chia seeds, flax seeds, and ghee for vegetarian alternatives. Calcium is Pivotal: The inclusion of adequate calcium in daily meals is vital for children’s bone and teeth development. Parents must include dairy products like milk, cheese, and yogurt in their diet to fulfill their requirements. If your child is lactose intolerant or has a milk allergy, consider alternatives like fortified plant-based milk, leafy green vegetables, almonds, beans, and tofu. Also, ensure that your child gets sufficient sun exposure to synthesize Vitamin D3. Introduce iron for growth and energy: Iron is not only crucial for the production of red blood cells and overall growth but is also important for improving serotonin levels, thus playing a role in uplifting the mood. Some recent studies suggest that iron also helps in alleviating the symptoms of ADHD, so include iron-rich foods like lean meats, poultry, fish, beans, lentils, fortified cereals, and spinach in your child’s diet. To enhance iron absorption, pair these foods with vitamin C-rich sources such as citrus fruits like Amla, oranges, lemon, sweet lime, tomatoes, or bell peppers. Provide essential vitamins and minerals: Vitamins A, B, C, D, E, and K are crucial for immune support and eye health. Make sure to incorporate colorful foods like carrots, citrus fruits, leafy greens, and fortified dairy products to meet these nutritional needs. A rainbow diet can be a great way to ensure all the essential vitamins and trace elements are made available to your child.

