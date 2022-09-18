Ageing is a process that comes with a host of added changes – both in diet and lifestyle. Maintaining a proper diet and healthy lifestyle becomes of paramount importance during this period, especially for people over the age of 65, as a majority of diseases suffered by the older population are caused as a result of poor dietary choices. As the body’s metabolism and lean body mass begins its degeneration process, care must be taken to counter its affects. Fitness and Nutrition expert, Rohit Shelatkar shared some of the easy-to-digest foods that seniors must include in their diet. Read on!Also Read - Side Effects of Milk: Why You Should Never Start Your Day with Doodh? Ayurveda Explains
5 Easy-to-Digest Foods Choices For Older Adults
- Yogurt: As one advances in age, their bones become weaker. In order to oppose some of these effects, it is highly crucial to have a daily intake of calcium. Yogurt is one of the best sources of calcium and must be included in the diet. This superfood is also rich in zinc, vitamin B, probiotics and vitamin D.
- Eggs: The protein requirements of humans increase with age and eggs are the easiest and most effective source for the same. They have contain 13 essential vitamins and nutrients including Vitamin D as well as Choline – a macronutrient that helps in liver function, normal brain development, nerve function, muscle movement, maintaining healthy metabolism and maintaining muscle mass.
- Fish: A complete package of proteins and poly saturated fatty acids such as Omega 3, make fish a very beneficial ingredient in the plate of an elderly person. The healthy fat present in the fish lowers the risk of heart disease and maintain heart health.
- Fibre: The inclusion of Fibre in the diet will provide elderly people with the right amount of prebiotics and keep the intestines and digestive system in a working order, prompting elimination of toxins from the body. Also, it promotes a feeling of fullness, so overeating can be avoided. Foods like garlic, beans, green leafy vegetables and fruits are great sources of fibre.
- However, even the most balanced diets may lack the right amount of micronutrients for elderly people to lead a healthier life. A multivitamin or a vitamin supplement must also be included as this will provide ageing people with the daily requirements of essentials micronutrients such as B vitamins, Vitamin D, Vitamin C, Magnesium, Iron, Zinc and Selenium.