Wondering about a healthy and balanced diet, and how to go about with it? You would prefer to go to a dietician or nutritionist. The government's top nutrition research institute will help in guiding scientific evidence. National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) has created a guideline that helps common people understand the nutritional values of food which also includes packaged food, cereals, milk products, fruits and vegetables.

NIN director R Hemalatha says to TOI," The idea is to have dietary guidelines in simple language that common people – not just dieticians and nutritionists – can understand and implement in their food habits. Our scientists have prepared a set of around 16 guidelines that covers age-specific food recommendations for the elderly, women, pregnant and lactating mothers and adolescents, among others. It will also guide people on understanding package labels."

The first draft that was submitted to the director this week will be presented to stakeholder consultations within the next few months. An official source said TOI that once it is finalised, the guidelines will be likely to be released by PM Narendra Modi by the end of 2022 to commemorate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Uday Kumar, senior scientist and convenor of the NIN group, said,” This will be a game changer. For the first time, we are going to tell people in a simple way what are the food guidelines for healthy living. The draft guidelines have been framed keeping in mind dietary diversity as well as dietary goals of the Indian population.”

ICMR has tested over 560 samples of food that are generally consumed by the different sections of the country against around 140 nutritional parameters in order to develop database on different nutritional values. Researchers said that the food composition database along with estimated average nutritional requirements of individuals of different ages and physiology forms the basis of the new dietary guidelines.

As per the reports, the new guidelines will contain specific information on how to read and understand pack labelling, age-based diet suggestions and food recipes for infants who are above 6 months old and other tips.