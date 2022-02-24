Diet Tips: With a busy work schedule and meetings, we tend to skip meals. It has become a habit of skipping meals and focusing more on work. This is however not good for the body. This will affect your health and fitness goals. Even if you’re trying to shed those extra kilos, it is advised never to skip meals – breakfast, lunch or dinner. You should refrain from doing that.Also Read - Say No to Constipation with 5 Essential Food Items in your Diet

Taking it to Instagram, Deanne Panday wellness coach and author shared effects on how you should never skip a meal ever. Deanne further shared tips on healthy eating. An excerpt from the caption read,” Sometimes it seems like the easiest way to lose weight is to just skip meals. Why not? You won’t starve to death by missing the occasional breakfast, lunch, or dinner, so what could be the harm? The answer is: plenty. Whether you want to lose weight, or just maintain a healthy lifestyle, having a regular consistent meal schedule is crucial.” Also Read - Study Reveals How Eating Vegetables Does Not Protect You From Cardiovascular Diseases

Check Out The Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deanne Panday (@deannepanday)

Here Are Reasons Why You Should Never Skip a Meal

Your blood sugar levels drop. The meals you eat have a tremendous impact on your energy level. Fatigue sets in.

Your metabolism slows.

You’re missing out on nutrition you need.

You have an increased risk of diabetes, because your sugar cravings increase.

Affects your mood and concentration, causes headaches.

Along with this, skipping meals also causes indigestion and affects your blood pressure.

Here Are a Few Tips You Should Keep in Mind