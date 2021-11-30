Diet Tips: It is of paramount importance that you look amazing on your wedding day. With accessories, make-up, gorgeous lehengas, you don’t want anything to go wrong. Weddings are stressful and you might forget to take care of yourselves.Also Read - People Who Should Strictly Avoid Eating Kaju/ Cashew
Fret not, Nmami Agarwal, renowned nutritionist, is there for you. Nmami shares valuable on the right kind of food to eat and dietary habits before their special day. Taking it to Instagram, she shares six important dietary recommendations. Also Read - Healthy Lifestyle Tips: 7 Essential Spices Every Kitchen That Everyone Should Have
Check Out The Instagram Post
Also Read - Is Olive Oil Good For Your Health? 7 Myths About Olive Oil Busted
Here Are The Dietary Tips Recommended by Nutritionist
Instead of munching on those calorie-loaded cookies, munch on nuts whenever you feel like munching.
The most common mistake we make is not drinking enough water; drink water so as to keep your skin hydrated.
Add a glass of vegetable juice to your diet, and have it every single day. Add some carrots, beetroots and tomatoes to make your skin glow, the nutritionist advises.
Add a glass of chia seed water to your diet. It can keep you nourished and make your skin glow
Have a bowl of papaya every single day, because it is great for digestion.
It is great for your gut and is loaded with calcium and protein. It also helps maintain your weight.