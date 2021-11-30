Diet Tips: It is of paramount importance that you look amazing on your wedding day. With accessories, make-up, gorgeous lehengas, you don’t want anything to go wrong. Weddings are stressful and you might forget to take care of yourselves.Also Read - People Who Should Strictly Avoid Eating Kaju/ Cashew

Fret not, Nmami Agarwal, renowned nutritionist, is there for you. Nmami shares valuable on the right kind of food to eat and dietary habits before their special day. Taking it to Instagram, she shares six important dietary recommendations.



Here Are The Dietary Tips Recommended by Nutritionist

Munch on Nuts

Instead of munching on those calorie-loaded cookies, munch on nuts whenever you feel like munching.

Drink Enough Water

The most common mistake we make is not drinking enough water; drink water so as to keep your skin hydrated.

Vegetable Juice

Add a glass of vegetable juice to your diet, and have it every single day. Add some carrots, beetroots and tomatoes to make your skin glow, the nutritionist advises.

Chia Seed Water

Add a glass of chia seed water to your diet. It can keep you nourished and make your skin glow

Papaya

Have a bowl of papaya every single day, because it is great for digestion.

Yogurt

It is great for your gut and is loaded with calcium and protein. It also helps maintain your weight.