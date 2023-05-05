Home

Diet Tips For Stress: 7 Nutritional Ways to Deal With Chronic Stress Naturally

Stress is the body's response to a fight or flight situation. And, in order to wade through the sea of stress, it is important to have that energy from the right mix of foods.

Stress is the body’s natural response to intense or high-pressure situations. Flight or fight situation is what comes to mind when we talk about stress. In today’s hustle culture stress seems to be the word of the day. Almost everyone relates to being stressed out throughout the day. And everyone deals with stress differently. However, we all must learn to manage stress because it is a part of life.. Stress can be induced due to multiple factors, For some, it may be personal, for some, it may be professional. Being worried, tensed or overthinking something too much can have an adverse effect on your health as well, both physical and mental health. Stress hormones are released from the hypothalamus which also triggers the fight or flight response in the brain. The idea to respond in a stressful situation is what leads to adverse health effects.

Chronic stress can further make a person prone to high blood pressure, insomnia, depression, women may miss their menstrual cycles and so much more. So, how do we manage it? Lifestyle change. The first and foremost thing is to start by changing the ways of life. We must learn stress management and not let it take a toll on our brain, our lives. and diet is one of the best ways to begin with. Proper nutrition in body can solve os many of our problems already. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared on her social media that daily stress can play havoc with your health, both in the short and long term.

Restore the equilibrium of body and mind with our dietary tips.

7 Dietary Tips t0 Manage Stress

B vitamins (chickpeas/ leafy greens) are essential for coping with stress. When under stress, the body uses reserve B vitamins Crunchy raw vegetables (munching celery or carrot sticks) can help ease stress Green leafy vegetables are a good source of magnesium (plays a vital for stress and anxiety) Vitamin C can curb levels of stress hormones while strengthening the immune system. Comfort foods, like bowl dal & rice can boost levels of serotonin, a calming brain chemical Eating complex carbohydrates prompt the brain to make more serotonin. Almonds rich in vitamin E to increase the immune system and B vitamins for stress

