Diet Tips For Tummy Fat: Nutritionist Suggests 5 Easy Tips to Lose Those Extra Pounds

Tummy fat is a result of bad lifestyle choices, heredity, a slow metabolism, and hormone imbalances. Follow these diet tips to shed those extra kilos near the belly.

Diet Tips For Tummy Fat: Losing belly fat can be a tough task! It takes more than countless crunches and sit-ups to reduce belly fat. You must alter your eating habits as well if you want to shed those extra kilos. The most efficient strategy to achieve and keep a healthy weight is to change your diet, lifestyle, and exercise regimen, despite the fact that many fad diets and fat-burning products claim instant results. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee said, “We all have our- ‘I just want to lose weight here’ problem zone. Some of us want to lose weight on the hips and thighs but most people both men and women want to lose weight around their waist a.k.a. that stubborn tummy fat.”

“Losing abdominal fat, or belly fat, is a common weight loss goal and most of us have tried all sorts of diets and workouts to lose this fat. Some of you may have even lost a few inches here and there for a short period of time – but the bulk of your weight is still there,” she continued. The nutritionist hence shared five dieting tips to lose that tummy fat.

5 DIET TIPS TO SWEAR BY TO LOSE THAT TUMMY FAT

Consuming foods strong in fibre, such as wheat bran, oat bran, and jowar, can aid in losing belly fat. Reducing carbohydrate consumption is advised after the age of 40 since the body’s capacity to break down carbohydrates declines with age. In lieu of large meals, eating every four hours can aid in burning belly fat. Refined carbs, which are abundant in foods like white rice, cake, and pizza and upset hormones and contribute to weight gain, Having small meals facilitates digestion and speeds up weight loss.

According to studies, belly fat can cause a number of chronic conditions and offer major health hazards. There are a number of things you can do to lose extra abdominal fat, but it can be challenging to lose fat from this area. The best method to achieve and keep a healthy weight is to make changes to your diet, way of living, and exercise routine.