Diet Tips to Improve Skin Health: Everyone wants to have skin that is younger-looking and radiant. People are unable to attain it because of their way of life and daily schedule. Your skin's health is a reflection of your diet and glowing skin speaks volumes about your skin's health. Dietary changes could be used as a quick fix for good skin. A poor diet can harm your metabolism, make you gain weight, and even impact your skin health. It is becoming more and more obvious that what you eat has a substantial impact on the health of your skin. Results can be noticed if we take a proper and healthy balanced diet, eliminating fried and spicy food and replacing it with healthier choices. Nearly every aspect of our body is connected.

We must concentrate on nourishing our skin effectively from the inside to keep it appearing, functioning, and feeling well. According to nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee, “Our skin plays a major role in protecting our body from external factors such as bacteria, chemicals, temperature, etc. Hence we need to maintain our skin’s health, by regularly supplying it with antioxidants, phytochemicals and essential oils.”

LIST OF FOOD ITEMS FOR HEALTHY AND GLOWING SKIN

Foods rich in phytochemicals such as carotene and other carotenoids are particularly beneficial for protecting the skin against UV damage. These foods are typically pigmented bright orange and yellow such as oranges, carrots, yams, apricots, cantaloupe and winter squash.

Citrus fruits like grapefruit, lemons and lime contain vitamin C which is a potent antioxidant needed for smooth and elastic skin.

Antioxidant-rich cruciferous food like broccoli, cabbage and cauliflower improve skin clarity by treating rosacea and acne.

Primarily found in apples, onions, teas and red wine, quercetin is a flavonoid that helps to restore the skin barrier function and increases skin hydration.

We frequently forget how crucial a healthy, balanced diet is for achieving beautiful, glowing skin.