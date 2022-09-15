Beauty comes from inside’ is not just a saying; it is 100% the truth. We are nothing without proper nutrition and the first organ that reflects the state of our health. From ancient times to the modern world, it has been proven in many studies that one can delay skin ageing and improve overall health by improving their nutrition habits. ‘Also Read - Wrinkles? 7 Effective Home Remedies to Cure 'Jhuriyan' Naturally For Wrinkle-Free Skin

There are two types of skin ageing processes: extrinsic which is caused by the external factors such as sun exposure, smoking, pollution, lack of sleep and most major of them all, poor nutrition; intrinsic which is the natural ageing process of skin along with other organs. Good nutrition is needed for all bodily processes and it can repair the damage caused because of other extrinsic factor. Since prevention is the most effective way to fight with the factors affecting skin ageing including a regulated and balanced diet with anti-oxidant rich food in your daily routine. Dr. Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics suggested few essential nutrients that should never be missing from your diet chart

ESSENTIAL NUTRIENTS FOR ANTI-AGEING

Water: Every cell of the body needs water for daily functioning. The way your skin, hair or lips look is a direct reflection of the moisture status of your body. drinking the right amount of water promotes deep hydration of skin makes it difficult for wrinkles and lines to form. It also helps reducing skin inflammation. Vitamin C: Vitamin C is an essential ingredient to protect the skin from photo sensitivity. Since your body cannot naturally synthesized vitamin C, you need to make sure you get ample amount from the diet. The main sources include parsley, citrus fruits, guava, black currants, berries, cruciferous vegetables, leafy greens, strawberries etc. Vitamin C increases collagen under the skin, fights free radicals, promotes good hair health, improves iron synthesis, and prevent oxidative stress, and heals and prevents dry skin. lack of vitamin C causes skin lesions and slows down wound healing. Vitamin E: Vitamin E is anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidative and best with Vitamin C. It keeps the skin healthy and glowing. Vitamin E is a good source of protein and omega 3 fatty acids. It also protects from acne, pigmentation and skin conditions like psoriasis. You can get vitamin E from vegetables, vegetable oils such as sunflower oil, safflower oil, etc. corn, soy, almonds, fish etc. Vitamin A: Retinoids and carotenoids are highly antioxidative ingredient that have strong photoprotective and regenerative properties that offer protection to skin and keeps acne at bay. Vitamin A can also protect the skin against sun burns. You can get a healthy dose of this ingredient in carrots, pumpkin, sweet potato, mangos, papaya, liver, goat cheese, green vegetables, capsicum, egg yolk etc. Proteins: Proteins are needed for all bodily parts and organs. An adequate amount of protein will help the skin renew the cells faster and increases cell protection that means delayed aging and signs of ageing. Protein is found in meat, fish, dairy, fruits, vegetables, grains, nuts, seeds etc. Magnesium: Magnesium helps in protein synthesis, and helps the skin make glutathione, prevent acne, reduce stress (that boosts skin health) and helps control many skin conditions such as psoriasis. Foods rich in psoriasis include dark chocolate, avocados, nuts, leafy vegetables.

Age defying nutrition is very easy to follow, all you need to do is to ensure that you include the right amount according to your age, sex, location, and occupation. Also, you need to address the negative impact of smoking, drinking, substance abuse as they actively age the skin. improvement in skin ageing through nutrition is a long and slow process but with long term effects, therefore do not give up on diets and limit your cheat day to very minimum. Talk to your dermatologist if a particular condition is bothering you and needs treatment.