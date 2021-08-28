It is easier to pass off adulterated food items these days. Salt is one of the most important kitchen ingredients. It is needed in every food prepared for getting the taste and flavour. Experts are recommending iodised salt as it helps in curing and fighting iodine deficiency disorder (IDD). The presence of iodine ensures growth of the body, maintaining body temperature and the development of the brain.Also Read - Malachite Green: Meaning, Side effects and Everything You Need to Know

The Government of India has created a program to control iodine deficiency under National Iodine Deficiency Disorders. This is an attempt to iodise all edible salts in the country. According to Food Adulteration Act, iodised salt should not be less than 30 ppm and the consumer level should be above 15ppm. Even though these parameters are set, not many brands follow them.

Adulterated food item consumption is injurious to health. They can lead to chronic health diseases too. However, you can detect if your iodised salt is adulterated or not with a simple test.

Recently, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) shared a video on Twitter, carrying out a simple test to identify between an iodised and adulterated salt.

Here’s the Twitter Video:



• Cut a potato into two pieces.

• Apply salt on both the cut surfaces and wait for a minute.

• Add a drop of lemon to both samples.

• It will be a double fortified salt if the potato does not change its colour.

• If the colour changes to blue, the iodised salt is adulterated.