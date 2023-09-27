Home

Disease X: Why Are More Deadly Viruses Like This Spreading? 5 Precautionary Tips And Ways to Tackle Them

Disease X is being ascribed to drive another pandemic soon that may be 20 times more deadly than what the world has witnessed so far.

Disease X: Covid-19 pandemic has changed the way of world 360 degrees and many people are still reeling under its long-term effects, and managing to navigate through after all our lives were altered. In a recent report, Disease X is being purported to drive another pandemic-like situation soon and that would be 20 times more deadly than we have seen so far, reported the Daily Mail.

According to UK health expert Kate Bingham, Disease X has the potential to lead to a lethal pandemic that may claim over 50 million lives. Bingham had earlier chaired the UK’s Vaccine Taskforce from May to December 2020. She said, “Let me put it this way: the 1918–19 flu pandemic killed at least 50 million people worldwide, twice as many as were killed in World War I. Today, we could expect a similar death toll from one of the many viruses that already exist.”

WHY MORE VIRUSES LIKE DISEASE X ARE SPREADING?

With years passing, everything is evolving and so are the viruses. It seems like every other day a new virus, a new disease or a strain arrives at the block. Explaining the reason behind it, Bingham explained that the increase in outbreaks is the price we’re having to pay for living in the modern world. She further elaborated on three major reasons behind this:

First, it’s increasingly connected through globalisation.

Second, more and more people are cramming into cities, where they often come into close contact with others.

And third, millions of acres of natural habitat are being destroyed by us each year. This reason is particularly important, because around three-quarters of emerging infectious diseases originate in animals and then leap from species to species until they can, in certain circumstances, infect human beings.

Deforestation, extinction of and destruction of wetlands result in loss of habitat for all the flora and fauna. This in turn leads animals to closer proximity to human establishments. According to experts this also allows for virus species to spread further.

“Today, there are more viruses busily replicating and mutating than all the other life forms on our planet combined. Not all of them pose a threat to humans, of course — but plenty do,” Bingham added.

Imagine Disease X is as infectious as measles with the fatality rate of Ebola. Somewhere in the world, it’s replicating, and sooner or later, somebody will start feeling sick.

DISEASE X: 5 PRECAUTIONS TO TAKE

Speaking from health sector point of view, Kate Bingham emphasised the following ways to tackle the potential rise of pandemic:

Mass vaccination was the only credible solution, but no human coronavirus vaccine had ever been approved, let alone one for Covid-19. We will once again need vaccines to be engineered and delivered in record time. Bingham also highlighted the need for authorities to invest in medical and health sector inorder to start research on vaccines, treatment and better equip the health infrastructure. Apart from these, it is important to build our own immunity. Include immunity-boosting foods in your diet to raise a health guard naturally and combat infection. Have an active lifestyle. Incorporate a regular exercising schedule.

