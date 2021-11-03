Self Love Tips: With the festive season knocking at our door, it is but natural to be completely consumed with chores and stresses, but how often do we stop to consider how much we need to pamper and love ourselves? Self-love directs us to lead a life of happiness and eternal satisfaction. However, more often than not, we forget to show love to our own self. On most days we are focused on getting through the day without valuing the health of our own, mind and body.Also Read - Share Market Holiday: Sensex To Remain Closed for 11 Days. Check Stock Market Trading Holidays in November

This year, take a step forward to love yourself a little more, after all, it's exactly the thing that should be high on your priority list. Gift yourself something special which will not only enhance and lift your mood but will also pamper your body and your skin. This festive season give yourself a gift of happiness and joy.

Here Are the Six Self Love Tips:

Pamper Your Body

Treat yourself to a relaxing bath, the effect of which is instant and magical and will leave you feeling calm and refreshed.

Treat Yourself With a Spa Session

With hectic schedules and demands it’s a daily fight to keep our wellness balanced. Massages can improve blood circulation and reduce soreness in muscles. It also stimulates the lymphatic system to rid the body of toxins.

Send Yourself Flowers

Houseplants are good for health and add visual beauty in the house. An indoor garden can be your refuge from the outside world, and it is a source of great joy. Introducing plants to your home adds to overall happiness and will enhance your mood.

Aroma Therapy

Aromatic scents are commonly used to combat stress, in particular, lavender, Grapefruit, Bergamot and Peppermint are all known for helping alleviate anxiety and tension. You don’t have to spend too much on luxurious spas; one can avail the benefits via personal care.

Refresh Your Thoughts

In order to completely relax one’s self it is necessary to calm one’s mind. The effect of a calm mind is a great and rejuvenating day.

Dance

Even if you have two left feet, it can be an excellent form of workout and a stress buster. Dance offers a creative outlet for people to express their personalities. Dance can act as a stress reliever and boost self-esteem. The idea that when the body feels good, the mind does, too. Any physical activity releases neurotransmitters and endorphins, which uplifts your mood and keep you happy.

Self-love is foremost. All the above simple to do tips will surely put the spring back in your step and the smile back on your face. And think about it, do we really need someone else to gift this feeling?

(With inputs from ITC Fiama)