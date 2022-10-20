Diwali 2022 falls on October 24, Monday. It is considered the biggest festival in India. Celebrated across the country, Diwali is also known as the festival of lights. The festival, which signifies the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness, sees people decorating their homes with lamps/lights, bursting firecrackers and preparing delicious sweets. It is also the time of the year when you tend to gain weight because of the delicious sweets and desserts. Are you worried that all the delicacies you had been eating a week before Diwali has added a few extra pounds to your waistline? Do not worry, we are here to help you. Consider having your favorite piece of ladu, or a piece of cake during the festive season, and think of how many calories you won’t have to burn later by sweating at the smelly gym working out.Also Read - Diwali 2022: 6 Handy Tips to Prevent Asthma Attacks During The Festive Season

10 Ways to Eat Sweets and Not Gain Weight

One can consume desserts on festivals if you don’t eat them otherwise. 100 jumping jacks or 30 minutes walk can be done the next day Drink warm water with lemon juice after a heavy meal or dessert. Either choose a heavy meal or dessert as one tends to overeat during festivals Choose healthier desserts containing fewer calories. Avoid treats that are high in sugar and fat and look for fruits. Cut the dessert portion. Like, instead of three scoops of ice cream, opt for one Always share your dessert platter with your family/friends so that you get to eat less. Have dark chocolates instead of cheesecake Eat a lot of salads before the main course. You also fill fuller much faster because of the fiber. Granola bars are full of sugar, so avoid eating that. Make the best choices and pick carrot cake, fig (anjeer), walnut banana cake, and pumpkin pie.

Enjoy Diwali 2022 without even gaining an inch by following these steps!