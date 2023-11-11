Home

Diwali 2023 Diet: 5 Superfoods to Maintain Hormone Balance During Festivities

Festive binge is not just about cholesterol or diabetes spike, one must also be careful about the hormonal balance hat should not be disrupted.

Amidst the festive fervour and sweet indulgences, we often miss what may be good or not for our health. In the realm of nutrition, it is not just about eating— it is about nourishing your body, especially when it comes to hormones! But fret not, adding just few foods from off the kitchen shelf can help maintain that hormonal balance.

Award-winning nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares with you a treasure trove of hormone-balancing superfoods that should always grace your kitchen shelves.

5 SUPERFOODS TO MAINTAIN HORMONAL BALANCE

Flaxseeds for phytoestrogens that are particularly helpful during perimenopause. Cinnamon for insulin resistance: Cinnamon has cinnamaldehyde that has shown its effect of regulating individuals’ insulin resistance and preprandial blood glucose. Cinnamon is also claimed to be a natural insulin stimulant. The natural agents found in cinnamon serve as insulin to keep the blood glucose level stable. Turmeric for reducing inflammation: Turmeric is primarily used as an anti-inflammatory agent. Curcumin and curcuminoids, the active components of turmeric, are found effective. Ashwagandha for lowering stress hormone cortisol: Ashwagandha has been reported to improve the mental well-being, and reduce stress through its adaptogenic properties along with maintaining the normal endocrinological balance Ghee for female fertility hormones: Ghee is an excellent source of conjugated linoleic acid (CLA) that improves female fertility hormone involving improved ovarian follicular steroidogenesis.

