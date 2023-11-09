Home

Diwali 2023: What is Social Anxiety and How to Manage Festive Blues?

Social anxiety can be really discomforting and take out all the fun from the festival fervour. Here is how to navigate through the festivity blues.

Diwali 2023: What is Social Anxiety and How to Manage Festive Blues? (Freepik)

Festivals are all about spreading joy and love. Tis’ the season of joy but not everyone is as comfortable. During the festive season, people speak of all the physical wellness of a person, how to detox, how to stay fit during Diwali etc, but not many people talk about how festivities might as well take a toll on anyone’s mental health. Many people get socially awkward, some have pressure to be the perfect host and more and this may trigger individuals’ anxiety, stress and more.

What is social anxiety? It is not just being shy or socially awkward. This is a mental health condition where people feel embarrassed, anxious, and sweaty in fear of other people looking and observing them. For people with social anxiety, even routine interactions can be overwhelming and distressing. This can make festivals and other social gatherings particularly challenging.

During festivals, the combination of crowds, noise, and unfamiliar people can exacerbate social anxiety symptoms. The pressure to “have fun” and the expectation to be outgoing can also contribute to feelings of inadequacy and self-consciousness.

Tips to Manage Social Anxiety During Festive Season

Set Realistic Expectations: Don’t expect to be the life of the party or to socialize with everyone. Instead, focus on enjoying the aspects of the festival that you find most appealing. Choose Social Settings Carefully: If you’re feeling overwhelmed, opt for quieter or less crowded areas of the festival. Attend smaller events or stick with a group of close friends. Practice Mindfulness: Engage in mindful activities like deep breathing or meditation to calm your racing thoughts and reduce anxiety. Take Breaks: Step away from the crowds and take some time for yourself if you start to feel overwhelmed. Find a quiet spot to relax, listen to music, or just take a breather. Seek Support: If your social anxiety is severe and interferes with your daily life, consider seeking professional help. A therapist can provide you with coping skills and strategies to manage your anxiety.

It’s okay to not enjoy every aspect of a festival. Focus on the things you find enjoyable and take care of yourself. With the right strategies and support, you can manage your social anxiety and have a more positive experience at festivals. do not hesitate to seek professional help.

It is important to have more meaningful conversations around mental health.

