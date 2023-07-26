Home

Do Certain Sounds Make You Feel Irritated? This Can be A Serious Sign of Misophonia

Misophonia also called selective sound sensitivity syndrome in which certain sounds trigger an emotional outburt marked by irritation, anger or aggression. Know more in detail about its symptoms, causes and ways to cope.

Misophonia is a neurological condition that causes a person to have strong emotional and physical reaction to certain sounds. These sounds are often repetetive and can be quite challenging to live with. Sounds like chewing, tapping, ringing are often heard and produce unbearable environment that can distrup emotional and physical health.

Causes And Symptoms of Misophonia

The exact cause is still unknown, but it is related to how the brain processes certain sounds. Some studies have suggested that misophonia might be due to hypersensitivity in the audio processing center of the brain or related to a traumatic event or a learned response. Here are some symptoms that can vary from person to person, but some of the most common include:

Strong emotional reaction to certain sounds

Anxiety or panic attack

Irritability

Physical discomforts

Social anxiety

Coping Strategies For Misophonia:

Living with misophonia can be challenging, but several coping strategies can help:

Cognitive-Behavioural Therapy: This is a type of talk therapy that can help you learn to manage your thoughts, feelings and develop coping skills. Practice Relaxation Techniques: Deep breathing, relaxation, meditation or other relaxing techniques can help reduce anxiety and stress. Use Headphones or Earplugs: Wearing headphones can help block out triggering sounds and make you feel relaxed. Reach out to a therapist: A mental health professional, such as a therapist or counsellor can help provide tools and support you need to manage misophonia. Sound therapy: This theraphy involves listening to specific sounds to help retrain brain’s response to triggering sounds.

