Weight Loss Tips: Soups and salads are always considered the only source of true nutrition. On a weight loss diet, controlling hunger is very tough. Instead of opening a chips packet or a biscuit packet, try eating salad or soup as they are fresh and healthy alternative snacks. But, experts have a different view on this. Some experts have this view that soup and salad alone should not be the healthy choice. People should keep in mind other important things as well.

According to nutritionist Soumya B responding to Indian Express says, "I don't recommend having soups or salads as the three main meals as they don't make a balanced meal. It's advisable to stick to them only for breakfast or dinner. For lunch, you should consume carbohydrates like rice, wheat, jowar or millet."

But for people who want to lose fat or weight quickly, this works like wonder. She later said that soups can be made healthier and thicker like mushroom soup, broccoli soup, or mixed vegetable soup. To have an immediate effect on weight loss, people should also avoid adding sugar, honey, corn, or butter as they contain an awful lot of calories.

“You can also sauté your salads and add some paneer, tofu, or soya chunks to add nutrition in them,” said Soumya. To make it less bland, she also suggested that lemon juice and some salt can be added to salads.

Food, lifestyle, wellness expert, Dr. Siddhant Bhargava posted a video on Instagram to teach how to make soups and salad delicious and interesting. He also talked about they are not the only healthy snacks but just a part of a healthy snack group.

He uploaded the video with a caption that said, “Managing to eat right can be tricky, and knowing what makes meals 100 percent healthy is trickier! Here’s how you can do right with your soup and salad combination.”

Here’s a video of his explanation:

A few key takeaways from the video:

Do not add corn starch to the soup.

It is always better to have soup without sugar and yet rich in vegetables.

Add nuts or seeds or any other healthy fats

It is very important to have a source of protein in the diet like beans, dal, tofu or paneer.

It is also noteworthy that vegetables have to be always freshly cur and consumption should not be delayed.

Different people may say different things but relying on salad and soup as the only mean of losing weight is incorrect. But, they are highly healthy and equally nutritious. It is high time to start eating a healthy and nutritious snack and keep the junk packets aside!

What’s your take on hunger pang then? Junk or salad?