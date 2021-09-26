The treadmill is the most common exercise equipment available in the market. It provides numerous health benefits and plays a major role in shedding extra kilos. Treadmill helps in providing the fitness goal and is the best equipment for the beginner who is starting afresh in the health journey.Also Read - Real-Life Weight Loss Journey: I Was 104 Kg, A Visit To Daughter's School Changed Everything

The treadmill provides a straightforward and efficient aerobic workout. It helps in improving strength, endurance and can be used for jogging for interval training.

What Are The Benefits of Treadmill?

Losing Weight

Treadmills help in losing weight quickly and efficiently. As it is a form of aerobic exercise, it helps in burning calories faster than other forms. The quicker the person runs on the treadmill, the quicker they burn calories and easier it becomes to lose weight. Along with treadmill exercises, walking and jogging or alternating sprints are also useful in reducing weight.

Improves Heart Health

Treadmill improves heart health. It is effective exceptionally for cardiovascular exercise. The treadmill helps in maintaining a steady heart rate throughout the exercise. This is why it is the most preferred form of cardio exercise. It is also beneficial for people who have high cholesterol levels. Not only this, it is also known as the best warm-up exercise. A healthy heart rate helps in performing other cardio exercises and it yields successful results.

Helps in Toning the Muscle

Treadmill engages multiple muscle groups and it provides a full-body workout. Not only the legs but abdomen, back, buttocks, arms and muscles are also engaged during a treadmill workout. It helps in maintaining proper posture as all the core muscles are engaged while running on the treadmill. Thus, it helps in providing a well-rounded workout.