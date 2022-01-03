IVF is used to treat infertile women with the polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) who have failed to conceive with ovulation induction drugs or who are at high risk of multiple pregnancies and are good candidates for single embryo transfers. Because women with PCOS are more likely to develop ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome. They should take care when selecting an in vitro fertilisation treatment protocol, gonadotropin dose, and ultimate oocyte maturation regimen.Also Read - Benefits of Eating Pumpkin Seeds For Women With PCOS

IVF And PCOS

If they are under 40 and undertake their IVF at a high-quality facility, the vast majority of women with PCOS, polycystic ovarian syndrome, who have not gotten pregnant with prior therapies will be pregnant and have a kid with IVF (in vitro fertilisation).

These techniques, together with regular monitoring, may help to lower the risk of ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome. Future improvements may help PCOS women undergoing fertility treatment have better pregnancy outcomes and fewer problems.

PCOS And Pregnancy

PCOS is a condition in which the ovaries create more male hormones than is usual (androgens). It can greatly affect the menstrual cycle, fertility, and appearance of a woman. If you have PCOS, you may find it difficult to conceive. This is because high quantities of male hormones prohibit an egg from being released (ovulation). Because their babies may be larger than predicted for their gestational age, women with PCOS are more likely to require a caesarean delivery.

Children born from the womb of a mother with PCOS/PCOD have a higher risk of dying during birth and being admitted to a neonatal intensive care unit.

It’s critical to speak with your doctor if you have PCOS and are pregnant. To lower the chance of the issues caused by this condition, the mother should take extra care and precautions during the pregnancy.

IVF For Women With PCOS/ PCOD

Even though many women make many lifestyle adjustments, they have irregular ovulation. In certain situations, women may opt for IVF to aid conception. The first course of treatment includes taking a medication that stimulates ovulation.

For some women with PCOS, medicines alone are ineffective and do not result in ovulation or conception. In this scenario, the patient may be given fertility injections to aid in the release of an egg by the body. This type of medicine contains a hormone that instructs the ovaries to release an egg. Women receiving fertility injections develop two or more eggs a month.

For women with PCOS/PCOD, IVF is one of the most successful therapy for them to start a family. Women who use IVF to try to conceive, have a 70 per cent probability of becoming pregnant. Once pregnant, these women have a 60 per cent probability of having a healthy baby.

How Does IVF Help in Pregnancy, in Women with PCOS/ PCOD?

As per an infertility doctor who administers IVF therapy, pregnancy can greatly assist PCOS sufferers by suppressing the cramps that occur while releasing eggs. Furthermore, pregnancy can aid in the fading of other PCOS symptoms such as feeling hairs on the head, acne, and excessive hair growth in other regions that would otherwise be serious.

Women who have PCOS and have increased levels of AMH may have difficulty conceiving. Though there are steps that can be taken to maintain better results. The most common cause of PCOS is a familial history of diabetes or insulin resistance. Cysts are formed as a result of excessive weight gain and irregular menstrual cycles.

The good news for people who choose IVF to conceive a child is that eggs may be fertilised artificially, thus natural fertilisation is not required.

IVF Also Helps in

Reducing stress levels: Managing stress is a vital step to take because stress will not help you get well. Stress reduction may lead to fewer hormonal issues.

IVF in combination with counselling: This is a healthier and more practical option because counselling can improve your relationship and help you better deal with stress while also providing emotional stability.

Lower your weight: This is an important element since it can help to reduce the size of the cyst and the size of your ovary. Furthermore, losing weight can assist you in becoming pregnant naturally.

(With inputs by Dr Nishi Singh, Director HOD (Department of Infertility & IVF), Prime IVF, Delhi and Gurugram)