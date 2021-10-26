With online classes and work from home, we are spending a lot of time on digital. In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the world shifted from in-person classes and offices to online. Though the comfort of the house is warm and nice, an increase in screentime has also been noticed. This leads to eye-related issues and weakening of the eyesight as well.Also Read - Should Leftover Food be Stored in Fridge? Here's What Ayurveda Says

Taking it to Instagram, Dr Nitika Kohli, an Ayurvedic Doctor shares valuable inputs on how to take care of our eyes, naturally. Her caption read "Our eyes are being used more than ever, especially with the increased use of mobile and laptop screens in the last few decades. This excess use is creating various signs of eye stress in the form of headaches, burning or dry eyes, dark circles, and vision related issues."

Check out the Instagram Post:

Here Are The Important Ayurvedic Eye Care Tips by Dr. Nitika Kohli:

Everyday in the morning after waking up (either before or after using the toilet), fill your mouth with water and hold for a few seconds with your eyes closed. Spit it out. Repeat it 2-3 times.

Triphala: Using Triphala water eyewash or an eyewash cup is also beneficial for eye health.

Shatkarma: Ayurveda describes six purification techniques to clean the body, remove toxins, strengthen it and make it free of diseases. Out of them, neti and tratak work as the best Ayurvedic remedy for dry eyes and eye health.

Splash your eyes and face with cool or normal water 10-15 times. Repeat again in the evening when you return from work.

Anjana: Anjana is an Ayurvedic preparation applied to the inner part of the eyelids to promote good eye health.

Caution: Never use hot or icy water on the eyes. Also, avoid abrupt temperature changes. For example, if you're hot and sweaty, wait 10-15 minutes until your body adjusts before splashing cold water on your face and eyes.

“The unnatural light emitted from the LEDs and TFT screens which are pure white and very different in composition from the natural sunlight which our eyes are used to, and was evolved to deal with,” says Dr. Nitika Kohli

By incorporating these easy eye care tips, you can protect your eyes from numerous health issues and improve your eyesight also.