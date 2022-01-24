By eating the right amount of nutritious food, regular exercise and rest, you can achieve all the health goals your body requires. It is important that you consume the right kind of well-balanced meal to keep hunger pangs at bay and remain energetic throughout the day. It is of paramount importance to know what your body deserves and what suits your body. According to experts, despite knowing the importance of the right and balanced meal diet, a lot of people do not follow them.Also Read - Mediterranean Diet is Linked With Lower Risk of Mortality in Older Adults, Reveals Study

Taking it to Instagram, Nancy Dehra a nutritionist shares the importance of balanced meals and how to curate them. "A lot of us struggle completing our daily protein intake. Protein is required by our body to do a variety of functions. Hence, fulfilling protein needs can actually mean preserving good organ health. Now creating a balanced meal would mean better understanding of your food choices. A meal which is delicious, packed with nutrients, and fills you up are three main factors you should be looking at while plating your meal."

Here’s Nutritionist Dehra’s Simple Guide

For protein, include these:

Fish

Eggs

Lean turkey

Soya

Tofu

Chicken breast etc

“Now while sources of carbs are satisfying , have more fibre and volume is essential from sources like,” says the nutritionist.

For fibre, include these:

Chapati

Rice

Poha

Quinoa

Dals

Fruits

Potatoes etc

According to Nancy, fats are essential for our body, they are used for production of hormones and absorption of essential vitamins and minerals.

For fat, include these:

Oils

Nuts

Nut butters

Avocado etc

How to Create a Balanced Meal?

A well-balanced meal includes everything from fats to protein. Nancy suggests a very important tip and says,” Limit use of oils to 1 tbsp per meal. Now most important part of your meal should be vegetables- raw, steamed , curried – how ever you eat them; it allows more fibre, nutrients, vitamins and minerals.”

Nancy further talked about how to consume these food elements. Here’s the formula:

A palm sized serving of protein

A fist sized serving of vegetables

A cup hand serving of carbs

1 thumb serving of fats

“This is a great way to practice portion control and eat nutrient dense meals. This allows you to manage weight, feel energised and stay healthy,” writes Nancy.