New Delhi: The distress and chaos related to COVID doesn't seem to end with many new symptoms related to the virus making headlines on a day-to-day basis. Well, right now the most searched COVID-related symptom is the "black fungus". What is black fungus? Is it fatal? Does it affect our eyesight too? Well, let's find out.

Mucormycosis, also known as the Black Fungus infection, has been reported in many COVID-19 survivors, mainly from Delhi, Maharashtra and Gujarat.

What is Black Fungus?

FYI, mucormycosis or black fungus is a serious but rare fungal infection due to a rare killer fungus called Mucor which exists in the environment, often found on wet surfaces. It is seen in the form of blackish moulds. People get mucormycosis by coming in contact with the fungal spores in the environment. The fungus causes the disease that has now been linked to the airborne COVID-19 infection. The infection first came to light during the first ‘wave’ of the pandemic. It was previously known as zygomycosis. Also Read - IPL 2021: "Our IPL Players Safely Back in The Caribbean” - Confirms CWI CEO Johnny Grave

Recently, PTI reported that the cases of Mucormycosis, affecting some COVID-19 survivors are on the rise in Gujarat which has left many patients blind, doctors and officials claimed on Saturday.

Mathur Savani, chairman of Surat-based Kiran Super multi-speciality hospital, said mucormycosis was detected in a patient who had recovered from COVID-19 disease around three weeks back.

“This number has gone up to around 50 now while 60 more such patients are awaiting treatment,” Savani told PTI.

The hospital, which is managed by a trust, has been receiving several patients diagnosed with Mucormycosis who are being referred from various areas in Surat and other parts of Gujarat, he said.

“As of now, 50 mucormycosis patients are getting treated at Kiran Hospital and 60 others are awaiting (treatment). They all came to our hospital in the last three weeks. All the patients who are suffering from mucormycosis had recovered from COVID-19 recently,” said Savani.

According to Savani, seven such patients have lost their eyesight so far.

Also Read: What is Black Fungus And Can it Cause Death?

Meanwhile, considering the growing number of patients with mucormycosis, Surat’s civil hospital has set up a separate facility for their treatment, said in-charge Resident Medical Officer (RMO) Dr Ketan Naik.

PTI reported that Dr Naik said a separate facility with the dedicated medical staff has been created which will soon start treating patients with mucormycosis.

In Ahmedabad, at least five patients with mucormycosis are being operated upon every day at the civil hospital at Asarva, a senior doctor said.

“In Ahmedabad, we are receiving 5 to 10 such cases at the civil hospital, especially since the second wave of COVID-19 started. These patients are being examined on priority and operated on as early as possible,” the news agency quoted Dr Devang Gupta, ENT doctor at the city civil hospital.

He said various resources, including manpower, equipment and injection required for the treatment of mucormycosis patients, have been provided by the government.

“At least one out of the five such cases is related to eyes. Several of them (patients) are suffering from blindness,” he said.

Besides, on Friday, Niti Aayog Member (Health) V K Paul said mucormycosis is being found in patients with COVID-19 disease.

“It is caused by a fungus named mucor, which is found on wet surfaces. It, to a large extent, is happening to people who have diabetes. It is very uncommon in those who are not diabetic. There is no big outbreak and we are monitoring it,” he had said.

According to Dr Paul, mucor attacks people with uncontrolled sugar.

He had also said when the same COVID-19 patient is put on oxygen support, which has a humidifier containing water, the chances of him or her getting the fungal infection increase.

Black fungus symptoms

Besides, as per the Gujarat health department, symptoms depend on where the fungus was growing in the body. If the growth is on the sinus and brain region, symptoms can include one-sided facial swelling, headache, nasal or sinus congestion, fever, and black lesions on the nasal bridge or upper inside of the mouth that can quickly become more severe. It may also lead to eye pain and ultimately result in loss of vision if not treated immediately. If in the lung, symptoms may include fever, cough, chest pain and shortness of breath.

As per the news reports, as the infection is not categorised as a communicable disease, the state health department does not maintain a public record of the same, unless individually notified by hospitals.

On Saturday, the state government announced that it has placed an order for 5,000 injections of the antifungal drug, Amphotericin-B, at a cost of Rs 3.12 crore, used in the treatment of the fungal infection.