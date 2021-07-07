COVID-19 vaccination has been rolled out in India from January 16, 2021. However, there are a lot of myths and doubts in the minds of people regarding it. Many people are hesitating to get jabbed owing to various reasons like the fear of side effects, efficacy, and even misinformation regarding the vaccine that it induces infertility. It is the need of the hour to bust the myths and stay protected by getting vaccinated. Also Read - Breast Cancer in Men: Early Symptoms, Risk Factors Involved And Treatment

It's been over a year since COVID-19 came into our lives. Many lockdowns have come and gone, and the situation still remains dreadful. A massive vaccination drive was initiated in the country in the month of January in order to battle the notorious Coronavirus. It continues to steal our peace of mind and has led to high morbidity and mortality rates. Still, people are not sure about inoculation and are avoiding it due to misconceptions and lack of knowledge. There is a false message being circulated on social media that the Covid vaccine takes a toll on a woman's fertility. Many people fall prey to these fake messages and are not getting vaccinated. Today, we bust one of the common myths as doing so will help us flatten the Covid-19 curve.

Dr Madhuri Roy, Gynaecologist and IVF Consultant, founder, and managing director of Conceive IVF, Pune bust myths around COVID-19 vaccination and fertility.

Myth: The covid-19 vaccine may impact woman’s fertility

Fact: The Covid-19 vaccine will not affect a woman’s fertility. Refrain from forwarding any myths regarding the vaccination on social media. By doing so, you may spread rumors, many women will panic and get anxious before getting jabbed. Do not believe in any such messages. The Covid-19 vaccine has nothing to do with infertility. There is no data or evidence to prove that the vaccine makes one infertile. There was confusion because a false and baseless report was circulated on social media, claiming that the spike protein on this Coronavirus was the same as another spike protein called syncitin-1 that is involved in the growth and attachment of the placenta during pregnancy. The bogus report also stated that getting the COVID-19 vaccine would cause a woman’s body to fight this different spike protein by taking a toll on her fertility. Please keep in mind that these two spike proteins are totally different and distinct. Inoculation will not impact one’s fertility who is trying to conceive even through an IVF.

In fact, the experts are urging everyone to get vaccinated as doing so will help you keep Covid at bay. Remember that not only the Covid vaccine but even any other vaccine for that matter will not affect a woman’s fertility. You can safely get vaccinated without fearing infertility. so, those who are planning a pregnancy or not planning it should take the vaccine.

The last word: Even after getting vaccinated, adhere to the Covid protocol of masking, social distancing, hand sanitizing, and avoiding crowded places.