New Delhi: Weight loss continues to remain a matter of concern for people in today’s age and time, and well it should be considering our hectic and erratic lifestyle changes in the recent times. There are several myths and chaos around how one gains weight and we are going to address one of them today. Here’s an extremely pertinent question that many of us often worry about – does eating after 8 PM lead to quick weight gain? Let’s find out. Also Read - Weight Loss: How Often Should You Exercise To Lose Weight

Does Eating Post 8 Pm Lead To Fast Weight Gain? Find Out

Many of us, when we make plans to diet, we resist ourselves from eating post 8 PM as we think that may lead to a quick weight gain. But is that true? Does it really happen? Well, one study says otherwise. Also Read - Top 10 Health Tips: Make These Tips a Regular Part of Your Lifestyle To Fight Covid 19

According to a study published in the British Journal of Nutrition, there is no link found between the timing of the meal and weight gain. Also Read - Latest Weight Loss Guide: Consuming these 5 Fruits Will Help You Lose Weight | Diet Tips

What does the study say?

The study carried out by a team of researchers from King’s College London examined the eating habits of more than 1500 children using data from UK’s National Diet and Nutrition Survey Rolling Programme collected between 2008 and 2012. They evaluated the data to find the link between evening meal timing and the increased risk of overweight or obesity. At the end of the study, they did not find any connection between eating late at night and weight gain.

​So, then why is eating late at night usually considered unhealthy?

Eating late at night is usually considered bad because, more often than not, people are more prone to making bad food choices at night to satiate their cravings. When you are famished, it is extremely hard to resist the temptation. (telling you with personal experience!) Most often we end up gorging on sweet treats, carbonated drinks or salty snacks that are high in calories and can easily lead to weight gain. Y’all feel me?

Also, emotional binging is one of the major problems with people in contemporary times. Out of stress, boredom or sheer anxiety, most people end up eating more than they usually do. This certainly leads to gaining weight over a period of time!

Disadvantages of consuming heavy meal at night

Poor food choices and consuming too many calories can not only lead to weight gain but can also lead to other health-related issues. Consuming heavy meal loaded with calories, especially close to bedtime might lead to indigestion thus resulting in disruptive sleep. You may feel uncomfortable and bloated all through the night. And the result? Next day you may feel more cranky and sleepy.

How to lose those extra kilos?

Now it’s clear that it isn’t necessary to eat early at night to lose weight. You can prepare your eating schedule as per your circadian rhythm. However, for better digestion and undisrupted sleep at night, eat your last meal two hours before hitting the bed. This is what most health experts suggest too. And, keep a track of your daily calories intake, take some time out for workout and sleep well.