-By Ekta Sharma

"My father died while I was writing this book, but the book isn't about him. There is a condescending tone I hear when people say 'Writing is so therapeutic! How wonderful that you could take your pain and make something out of it!' But writing isn't therapy. Painting isn't therapy. Music isn't therapy. Living well is therapy. We have taken the arts out of living, and now we only leak them back when people tell us we are sick. It's almost impossible to convince anyone that you can make something when you are healthy, or just because you want to." In an excerpt from The Doubling of Self: An Interview with Richard Siken by Peter Mishler, the American poet said.

Knot the tie and go to work, unknot the tie and go to sleep that was the mantra we followed until we were hit with a whole new range of vocabulary including quarantine, social distancing, remote learning, and constant sanitization. It paused our lives.

The year 2020 marked in history by the Coronavirus pandemic altered our lives in an insidious manner. The physical distance ironically led us to have deeper questions of our existence riddled with anxiety, uncertainty, and lurking fear of contracting the disease itself which managed to sweep millions worldwide.

The year ended with heavy losses but made us more introspective on how casually we take the issues of our physical and mental well-being. The conditioning of our minds that an amount of discomfort is required to bring a positive transformation in one’s life or the constant need to stay busy and overworked would ensure success or happiness were the myths that were busted completely.

Trapped inside our rooms, facing the walls, anxieties triggered and fear doubled over no cures the virus ensured never to underestimate the force of nature. Layered with political disturbances, financial crunch, loss of jobs, sense of directionlessness, being stuck with dysfunctional families, or being overburdened with responsibilities without a break can overwhelm anyone.

These questions prompted me to facilitate people to regulate their emotions in a healthy manner and address the issues of conflicts and healthy relationship management that would allow the individuals to live well. It is important to know and understand that people feel isolated, depressed, and are going through some very hard times. Mental health is an issue we need to focus on and speak out loud. We need to let people know we are here for them, to hear them and help them through this process.

“The government’s attention was understandably more on providing livelihood and ration to the needy amidst the lockdown and subsequent phases. However, not a lot of people were talking about mental health problems. People witnessed a colossal mental disruption amid the times of uncertainty that led to waves of feelings of fear, grief, rage, and powerlessness,”

“Mental health issues, stemming from an inability to manage a crisis, can turn complicated if not addressed on time.” Be a parent worried that their child is not getting enough interaction, meeting other kids, or feeling distressed while battling the pandemic. We aim to ensure that people have a safe space to reach out to us and in turn, we offer them the help they need. The challenges and demands of reintegration into the society require much guided counselling and delicate handling of the problems.

Living well as simple as it sounds, is a collaborative and conscious act of being and requires deliberate efforts. Courage isn’t when you have all the answers. It happens when you are ready to face the questions you have been avoiding for your whole life. It can be compromised at times however with a safe space to divulge in a conversation and dialogue. We have to trust our journey, the experiences we carry often metamorphoses into something beautiful and to have that belief is what it takes to truly live well.

(Ekta Sharma is Director & CEO of Humanising Lives. This is a guest column. Views expressed are her own)