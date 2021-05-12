Hyderabad: On Tuesday, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, the Hyderabad-based pharma company, announced that it has entered into an agreement with Eli Lilly and Company for the manufacture and commercialization of Baricitinib in India – a drug used to treat COVID. Also Read - COVID-19: Here’s Why There is no Need to Repeat RT-PCR Test After 14 Days of Quarantine

Good News! Dr. Reddy’s Baricitinib Gets Emergency Use Approval For COVID-19 Treatment in India

Baricitinib has received restricted emergency use approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for use in combination with Remdesivir. Also Read - Chennai Railway Police Dance to ‘Enjoy Enjaami’ to Raise Awareness on COVID-19, Video Goes Viral | Watch

The drug is to be used in the treatment of suspected or laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 infections in hospitalised adults requiring supplemental oxygen, invasive mechanical ventilation, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO). Also Read - Good News! Saudi Arabia to Hold Haj Under COVID Safety Measures

“This partnership comes at a critical juncture in the fight against the pandemic in India, and adds to the company’s existing range of Covid-19 therapeutics covering the full spectrum from mild to moderate and severe conditions of the disease, and a vaccine,” Dr Reddy’s said in a statement.

Deepak Sapra, Chief Executive Officer, API and Services, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, said, “From the start, we have been determined to explore every possible avenue against COVID-19. Our collaboration with Lilly will help us make yet another treatment option available to patients in India.”

According to PTI, on 10 May, Eli Lilly and Company had announced voluntary licensing agreements with Sun Pharma, Cipla and Lupin to expedite the availability of Baricitinib for treatment of Covid-19 patients in India.

“Lilly is committed to supporting India in this healthcare challenge through our innovative and effective portfolio of breakthrough medicines,” Luca Visini, managing director, India subcontinent of Lilly India, had then said as per the reports.

“During the current surging Covid-19 pandemic, we have responded by issuing three voluntary licences for Baricitinib by pharmaceutical companies in India to accelerate its local manufacturing and distribution under best quality conditions,” he added.

In the last 24 hours, India has registered 3,48,421 fresh coronavirus cases and its daily Covid death count hit a new grim record with 4,205 deaths in the last 24 hours amid the deadly second wave.