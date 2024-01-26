Home

Health

Dried Apricots Benefits: Heart Health to Digestion, 5 Reasons to Snack on This Fruit

Dried Apricots Benefits: Heart Health to Digestion, 5 Reasons to Snack on This Fruit

Dried apricots are small delights that are packed with nutrients and serve a platter of health benefits to too. From boosting heart health to protecting cells from radicals, here is why it makes for a good fruit to snack on.

Dry Apricots Benefits: Heart Health to Digestion, 5 Reasons to Snack on This Fruit (Freepik)

Dried apricots are a delicious and nutritious snack that offers several health benefits. These little nature’s delights are both healthy and packed with nutrients to adding savour to health. It has nutrients, minerals, and vitamins that help strengthen heart health, is good for digestion and lots more. However, as it may be slightly high in natural sugar, it must be consumed in moderation only.

Trending Now

Here are five key health benefits of consuming dried apricots:

You may like to read

5 HEALTH BENEFITS OF DRIED APRICOTS

Rich in Nutrients: Dried apricots are packed with essential nutrients. They are a good source of dietary fibre, which aids digestion and helps maintain healthy bowel movements. They also contain vitamins A and C, which are powerful antioxidants. Additionally, dried apricots provide minerals such as potassium, iron, and calcium, which are important for maintaining proper bodily functions. High in Antioxidants: Dried apricots are rich in antioxidants, including carotenoids like beta-carotene and lutein. These antioxidants help protect the body against free radicals. By neutralising free radicals, the antioxidants in dried apricots may help reduce the risk of chronic diseases, such as heart disease, diabetes, and certain types of cancer. Promote Eye Health: The high levels of beta-carotene and lutein found in dried apricots are particularly beneficial for eye health. Beta-carotene is converted into vitamin A in the body, which is essential for maintaining good vision. It helps protect the eyes from age-related macular degeneration and reduces the risk of developing cataracts. Heart Health: Dried apricots can contribute to heart health due to their fibre content and potassium levels. Dietary fibre helps regulate cholesterol levels by reducing the absorption of LDL (bad) cholesterol. This, in turn, may lower the risk of heart disease. Potassium is a mineral that helps maintain healthy blood pressure levels by counteracting the effects of sodium. Adequate potassium intake is important for overall cardiovascular health, and dried apricots are a good source of this mineral. Weight Management: Despite their naturally sweet taste, dried apricots can be a beneficial addition to a weight management plan. They are low in calories and high in fibre, which can help promote feelings of fullness and satiety. Including dried apricots as part of a balanced diet can help control appetite, prevent overeating, and support weight loss or maintenance goals.

While dried apricots offer numerous health benefits, it is important to consume them in moderation. They are relatively high in natural sugars and can be calorie-dense, so portion control is key.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.