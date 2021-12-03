Heavy physical activity and excess alcohol to keep yourselves warm during winter can lead to weakening the heart. Due to the direct toxic effects of alcohol on the heart muscle, the heart is unable to pump blood efficiently, leading to heart failure. Experts urge people to take care of the heart, eat a well-balanced diet, stay stress-free, avoid smoking, alcohol and regularly monitor their blood sugar levels, blood pressure, and cholesterol levels.Also Read - EXCLUSIVE: Omicron Cases Detected In India, Dr.Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO Explains Symptoms And Preventive Measures | Watch

Alcoholic cardiomyopathy ACM is caused by long-term consumption of alcohol. Untreated ACM can become severe and has life-threatening consequences, causing irregular heartbeats and congestive heart failure.

Dr Bipeenchandra Bhamre, a Consultant Cardiac Surgeon at Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai, and LILAVATI HOSPITAL AND RESEARCH CENTRE said, "Alcohol abuse has a toxic effect on many of your organs, including the heart. Excess alcohol consumption damages and weakens the heart muscle over time. Due to this, it becomes difficult for your heart to pump blood efficiently. When it can't pump out enough blood, the heart starts to expand to hold the extra blood. This is a reason for the heart to become thin and enlarged. Eventually, this leads the heart muscle and blood vessels stop functioning properly due to the damage and strain."

Dr Bhamre said, “We see a number of patients who consume too much alcohol during winter, putting themselves at risk. Heavy alcohol intake increases hypertension risk. People with high diabetes damages the blood vessels leads to the build-up of fat in the arteries causing atherosclerosis. Diabetes raises the chances of high blood pressure and high cholesterol. High blood pressure thickens the heart muscles and then one will get a heart attack. Smoking also causes your blood vessels to thicken and constrict leading to a heart attack. Stress can trigger heart problems like poor blood flow to the heart muscle which can invite a stroke in later life.

Dr Amit Patil, Cardiologist, Apollo Spectra Mumbai said, “Adhering to a healthy lifestyle can curb the incidences of a heart attack. Exercising during winter is good and healthy, those who have heart disease should avoid strenuous workouts, cutting down on smoking, alcohol, and processed foods, going for regular cardiac check-ups with your doctor is essential to keep heart attacks at bay. Get your electrocardiogram (ECG), treadmill test, and 2D echocardiography (2D echo test) done regularly or as per instructions of your doctor to know your heart health. Also, do not ignore symptoms like chest pain and tightness, weakness, constant sweating and seek immediate medical attention.”

“Try to de-stress via yoga or meditation. Avoid excessive sugar consumption, monitor lipids, control fat consumption, maintain an optimum weight, and eat fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes can be beneficial for the heart,” concluded Dr Amit